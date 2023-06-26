Nearly 100 of the nation’s top underclassmen will compete this week at The NextGen Five-Star Pro Day, selected by Rivals. With so much talent arriving in Atlanta for the event national recruiting analyst Greg Smith has five offensive players to watch.

There is one thing that interests me quite a bit about Davison. He doesn’t have to work out at camps but continues to go around and show his skills. He’s the No. 1 running back in the country for the 2025 class and has his pick of every major college program. He’s a powerful yet fast runner that I’m eager to see in person. USC, Texas, Georgia and Ohio State are just a few of the programs involved with his recruitment.

*****

There are several intriguing signal-callers who will be in attendance Wednesday but the one I’m most excited to see is Hill. The Houston County (Ga.) High School native is an impressive-looking player at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds heading into his junior year. He’s got a big arm and it’s easy to see why Auburn, North Carolina, TCU and Alabama have been recruiting him hard.

*****

The Katy (Texas) Jordan standout won wide receiver MVP honors at the Dallas Rivals Camp Series in May. We have our eyes on him as a prospect with unlimited potential who is still growing into his frame. His ability to get separation on routes makes him potentially elite. Texas is lasered in on making him a priority but don’t count out LSU, Texas A&M, USC and others.

*****

Utu is one of the best offensive tackle prospects in the country for the 2025 recruiting cycle. Every time we see him in a camp setting, he’s been very hard to beat in one-on-one situations. He’s got a great blend of size, athleticism, power and technique for a lineman his age.

*****