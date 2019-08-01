Social media: How Power Five programs tweeted out offers
The first day of August means that official offers can be sent out and there are always interesting ways teams present them on social media. Here is a look at how all the Power Five schools handled it:
Note: Official offers from Washington State couldn’t immediately be found on social media.
Notre Dame
Blessed! #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/3NaFDFHGrn— Kevin Bauman (@kbauman3) August 1, 2019
ACC
Boston College
Grateful to have received an official scholarship offer from Boston College #DecideToFly! Special Thanks to @CoachTrautFB @BCCoachAddazio! pic.twitter.com/6GjQzxd8cQ— Devin Willock (@DevinWillock) August 1, 2019
Clemson
#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/BolZInMGdJ— KevinSwint (@kevinswint1) August 1, 2019
Duke
Thank you to @DavidCutcliffe and the entire Duke University Football staff for my official scholarship offer. pic.twitter.com/pwa0bj0uZS— Christian Hood (@christianhood_) August 1, 2019
Florida State
Georgia Tech
@GeorgiaTechFB Official Offer ‼️ pic.twitter.com/vj2OlhM4GQ— Rodney Groce Jr 🦍 (@rodneygroce_) August 1, 2019
Louisville
Blessed to receive my 1st OFFICIAL offer from THE University of Louisville ! #L’s UP🐔♥️ pic.twitter.com/JKqgjAYQG0— ² ⁹ (@khatavian_4) August 1, 2019
Miami
Get a million than count it twice💰 pic.twitter.com/rGqEpHs41f— Tre'von Riggins (@VonRiggins) August 1, 2019
North Carolina
NC State
Home is where the heart is...— Porter Rooks (@p9rooks) August 1, 2019
Officially official. ✅ #WPN pic.twitter.com/1rERtbt40I
Pittsburgh
Official Offer #2ManyLightsOn 🐾 pic.twitter.com/t9NO5lID2e— Aydin “Alex” Henningham (@Underated_561) August 1, 2019
Syracuse
Syracuse Official Offer 🍊🍊🍊🙏 pic.twitter.com/oUyo4vxFsV— Quran Hafiz ❗ (@__Quran4) August 1, 2016
Virginia
BLESSED pic.twitter.com/A2JTDdlsB9— Mojo🦍 (@MorvenJoseph) August 1, 2019
Virginia Tech
Grateful for the scholarship‼️‼️. pic.twitter.com/9MrxkJGfuW— Dorian Strong⚡️ (@Dstrong_25) August 1, 2019
Wake Forest
Go Deacs‼️🎩💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/9bU6G8G6S9— Jasheen Davis (@shilohnation) August 1, 2019
BIG TEN
Illinois
Blessed BY GOD #LittyvILLe @LovieSmith pic.twitter.com/VUMvlJHcWI— Antonio Doyle Jr (@GoatOpportunity) August 1, 2019
Indiana
Grateful to have received an official scholarship offer from Indiana University #LEO Special thanks to the entire Indiana Staff @Lee_Wilbanks @CoachAllenIU pic.twitter.com/kz3yfVnvue— Devin Willock (@DevinWillock) August 1, 2019
Iowa
B E Y O N D B L E S S E D 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/BuM9wifA5R— Brenden Deasfernandes (@bdeasfernandes) August 1, 2019
Maryland
Michigan
Official Offer🔥 #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/mRiJJB90XX— Jordan Morant ❄️ (@jordanmorantt) August 1, 2019
Michigan State
I'm truly blessed to be a spartan!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @DantonioMark @CoachJimBollman @Coach_Staten #spartan4life pic.twitter.com/PWpmlAFAfT— Dallas Fincher (@Dallas72D) August 1, 2019
Nebraska
Blessings from the most high ..official offer ❗️ #GBR pic.twitter.com/EBQECRyqub— B͓̽r͓̽e͓̽n͓̽n͓̽o͓̽n͓̽ S͓̽c͓̽o͓̽t͓̽t͓̽ #9 ❄️ (@goliveB) August 1, 2019
Northwestern
Blessed to say I officially have a scholarship to play football at Northwestern University #Wildcatwave20 💯🙏 pic.twitter.com/CPX7UfH4mp— Jah⁷ (@LockemupJah_7) August 1, 2019
Ohio State
It’s official ... pic.twitter.com/8b3zvD49sn— D Hen🤡 (@darrion_henry) August 1, 2019
Penn State
I’m extremely excited to say that I have received an offer from Penn State Univeristy🔵⚪️ #weare pic.twitter.com/yajGmiYq3g— Kyle Edwards (@Edwards27_) August 1, 2019
Purdue
Blessed to receive my Official offer from Purdue 🚂 #20kgold pic.twitter.com/E6cZ1Drrc1— CraZ 🎱 (@dontaemanning_8) August 1, 2019
Rutgers
Grateful to have received an official scholarship offer from Rutgers University #ScarletKnights Special thanks to all the Rutgers coaches who have recruited me @RFootball @CoachRossomando @CoachChrisAsh pic.twitter.com/EuuvVo9pA0— Devin Willock (@DevinWillock) August 1, 2019
Wisconsin
Wisconsin official offer❤️ pic.twitter.com/UQXcRPSSu5— Isaac Smith❗️ (@Isaacsmith_1) August 1, 2019
BIG 12
Baylor
Iowa State
Blessed... 🏠 pic.twitter.com/UpkwN0EeZt— Craig McDonald (@Craig7mcd) August 1, 2019
Kansas
Love this! Rock Chalk! pic.twitter.com/f2GRTqUBmc— Nicholas Martinez (@Nickmdc2002) August 1, 2019
Kansas State
I just want to thank @CoachKli for the official offer 💜 #EMAW pic.twitter.com/9k9mP80Ypa— TRIP❌ (@fvmous_tripp) August 1, 2019
Oklahoma
Blessed to receive my official offer from Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/FPZeSU1Sme— Jaquelin roy (@d1roy1000) August 1, 2019
Oklahoma State
Blessed to receive my OFFICIAL offer from Oklahoma State #GoPokes #2020OrangeVzn 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/31Q6fTy6qQ— Jabar Triplett 🌹 (@PrimetimeJ9) August 1, 2019
TCU
Finally official👀🐸 @CoachSavino @TCUFootball @ThomsenChris pic.twitter.com/7EDNtwK3CN— Brandon Coleman (@B_Coleman00) August 1, 2019
Texas
Blessed to receive a official offer from Texas✊🏾🧡#hookem 🤘🏾.... pic.twitter.com/fcA9n0DgBW— Vernon Broughton ll (@thekid_bigv) August 1, 2019
Texas Tech
𝐈𝐓𝐒 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 .......... ✍🏾@coachDLSmith1 pic.twitter.com/HHoGSzk7Im— 𝕿𝖆𝖍𝖏 𝕭𝖗𝖔𝖔𝖐𝖘 🐎 (@just_tahj) August 1, 2019
West Virginia
Dreams into reality... @WVUfootball @xdye21 #HailWV pic.twitter.com/ICWRERnehS— Michael Wyman (@MikeWyman22) August 1, 2019
PAC-12
Arizona
#AGTG Official pic.twitter.com/3o58CVwubw— Cedric Melton (@iamcedricmelton) August 1, 2019
Arizona State
Forks uuuppp 🔱🖤 pic.twitter.com/Rn1R9393Ze— M4 (@Money_Williams2) August 1, 2019
California
Official offer! Dreams to reality... GO BEARS 🐻 pic.twitter.com/8EoRlKNash— Casey Filkins (@cfilk9_) August 1, 2019
Colorado
Blessings 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0EjonjDDZJ— Alton J. Julian (@TooSmoove0) August 1, 2019
Oregon
Dreams To Reality...🖌 pic.twitter.com/CkmrPg2oQC— 73 (@Marcus2_H) August 1, 2019
Oregon State
🎱fficial Offer▪️🔸🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/JPaJVEwmoy— 𝘡𝘺 (@OmgItsZeriah) August 1, 2019
Stanford
UCLA
Blessed to officially be a Bruin!🐻🌴 #4sUp pic.twitter.com/hVJEtSVn1y— JakeNewman (@jakenewman37) August 2, 2019
USC
FAITH❤️FAMILY💛FOOTBALL #boSCo #Certified FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/R9aXB3KM7i— KOBE PEPE (@pepe_kobe) August 1, 2019
Utah
Truly Blessed 🙏🏿4️⃣ #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/X7NccZtqY5— Daniyel Ngata (@dngata2) August 1, 2019
Washington
Blessed! #PurpleReign #CaliReign #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/bapclhlrc3— James Smith (@xjay_4k) August 1, 2019
SEC
Alabama
❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/anxSdQ0a0r— 6k🚀 (@300_Sh0wtime) August 1, 2019
Arkansas
blessed to be a hog🐗❗️#WPS pic.twitter.com/P4iFNrpqz6— Savion Williams³ (@iamsxee) August 1, 2019
Auburn
Florida
OFFICIAL Offer🐊🤝#GatorGangXX pic.twitter.com/U4cFvGkfnY— Richie Leonard IV™ (@RichieLeonardIV) August 1, 2019
Georgia
Official Offer #GoDawgs #CommitToTheG pic.twitter.com/0GK2nLNFnc— Mäłįq “Thę Frêåk”5️⃣ Čãrr (@CarrMaliq) August 1, 2019
Kentucky
Official Offer 💙#BBN20 pic.twitter.com/TzH221dIQe— Justin Rogers (@AllAmerican52JR) August 1, 2019
LSU
Dreams into reality man I wish my pops was here to see this 🙏🏾💜 #NFLSU🐅 pic.twitter.com/dsfO433Jj1— MB2 (@majorburns6) August 1, 2019
Ole Miss
HOTTY TODDY🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/rCPmQENLhU— De'Rickey Wright (@d__wright14) August 1, 2019
Mississippi State
Official offer #HailState 🔥🐶🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/d7PghjZXG1— Armondous Cooley (@armondous) August 1, 2019
Missouri
Official offer letter from THE university of MISSOURI 🐯#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Jg1C8p6PZx— RobertWooten ¹⁵ (@Robjayy15) August 1, 2019
South Carolina
Blessed to have an official offer from South Carolina #SpursUp🐔 pic.twitter.com/yChnnLT4EE— Ugly〽️an🤦🏾♂️ (@MalikHeath2) August 1, 2019
Tennessee
Blessed to receive my official offer from Tennessee pic.twitter.com/XgyAAqxXV7— Jaquelin roy (@d1roy1000) August 1, 2019
Texas A&M
Blessed to Receive my first official offer from Texas A&M pic.twitter.com/WNePs07EB6— Jaquelin roy (@d1roy1000) August 1, 2019
Vanderbilt
Blessings🤙🏽#AnchorDown⚓️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iWdnawzc8x— Kevo Wesley ⁵² (@KevoWesley52) August 1, 2019