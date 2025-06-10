Ohio State lands commitment from four-star DE Khary Wilder

Khary Wilder had many other top programs pursuing him but after spending a weekend at Ohio State and talking through the plan with that exceptional coaching staff, the four-star defensive end found his new home.

On Tuesday, the four-star defensive end from Gardena (Calif.) Serra committed to the Buckeyes and is not planning any other visits.

“It was just seeing how much of a priority I am for them,” Wilder said. “Spending time with coach (Larry) Johnson and coach (Ryan) Day, coach (Matt) Patricia and all the coaches, they made me feel like a real priority and like I was really wanted there and that was the place I could call home.

“It was great meeting them. It was great sitting down and hearing their plan for me to dominate throughout my college years, how they see me fitting, my skill set and what I can work on and how I can build on my game to even before I get there and while I’m there, too.

“Coach Johnson was giving me tips and drills on what I could work on now for little things about my game that I could perfect and do better.”

Wilder has always had dreams of playing in the pros and the four-star defensive end who shined at the Rivals Camp in Los Angeles and will be at the Rivals Five-Star in a couple weeks is fully aware of all the success the Buckeyes have had across the board especially along the defensive line.

He wants to be the next one.

“The NFL has always been the goal, that’s been my dream, so seeing coach Johnson and Ohio State’s track record of producing top-level d-linemen and NFL defensive ends, just seeing that really motivates me and encourages me,” Wilder said.

“If I’m a priority for them and they want me to come and they see me fitting and playing in their system and they’re putting out so many NFL guys at my position, that’s one step closer to my dream.”

Notre Dame, Washington and UCLA were the other frontrunners but once Wilder finished his Ohio State visit, he knew what he was going to do.

“It was really hard to say no to all of them because they all spent time building a great relationship with me, reaching out, talking to my coaches and my family and making me feel like a priority, too,” Wilder said.

“It was a decision I had to make but I feel very confident in my decision with coach Johnson and coach Day and coach Patricia and their plan for me.”