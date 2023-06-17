OL Champ Westbrooks commits to ASU
Live can come at you fast, but sometimes it's for all the good reasons. On June 12th, during a camp at the University of Redlands (Calif.) that ASU coaches attended, Los Angeles Loyola offensive lineman Champ Westbrooks was offered by the Sun Devils. Four days later, he was already in Tempe on an unofficial visit and, during that trip, became Arizona State's first offensive lineman commit of the 2024 class. A quick timeline of the process, though, doesn't mean that this decision wasn't a calculated one by Westbrooks.
“I was talking to coaches before the Redlands camp, and then after I performed there, they offered me,” Westbrooks said. “And then we decided to drive up there (to ASU) and take an unofficial visit there on Friday. As soon as we got there, everyone, there was super nice, and it made us feel at home and very comfortable. The tour was great, and after meeting with (Head) Coach Dillingham, I met with (Offensive Line) Coach Tuitele, and I committed. It was a crazy and dope experience. I knew before my visit that I was going to commit there.
“I was talking to Coach Tuitele before that camp for a few weeks, but way before he was at Arizona State, he was at Fresno, and he also recruited me there. So, our relationship has been growing since last year. He’s very real, he’ll always keep it 100 with you, and he’s a nice funny guy. I heard great things about him; he’s one of the best in the country, so that’s who I want to work under. Coach Dillingham was also very real with me. He told me everything that I wanted to hear, but it was truthful too. And with my parents being there, he didn’t talk just football but also academics and how if you don’t make it to the NFL, I would have the resources needed to get me a backup plan and be ready.”
With an ideal frame for an offensive tackle and wingspan of 81 inches, the ASU coaches were also impressed by his athleticism, a trait that Westbrooks said Tuitele greatly values in the players he recruits.
The lineman, who will officially visit Tempe in early Fall, commented that he was impressed by ASU’s Barrett Honors College as well as the school’s Engineering College, which is the major he anticipates having when he arrives on campus a year from now. Westbrooks is naturally relieved to have his college pledge behind him so he can focus on his last year with his high school squad.
“I’m definitely going to try and get more skilled at offensive tackle,” Westbrooks noted, “but for this year, I think they’re going to keep me a guard, so I’ll perfect that. But I’m also going to play both ways, so I just want to dominate on both ends of the ball.”
