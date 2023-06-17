Live can come at you fast, but sometimes it's for all the good reasons. On June 12th, during a camp at the University of Redlands (Calif.) that ASU coaches attended, Los Angeles Loyola offensive lineman Champ Westbrooks was offered by the Sun Devils. Four days later, he was already in Tempe on an unofficial visit and, during that trip, became Arizona State's first offensive lineman commit of the 2024 class. A quick timeline of the process, though, doesn't mean that this decision wasn't a calculated one by Westbrooks.

“I was talking to coaches before the Redlands camp, and then after I performed there, they offered me,” Westbrooks said. “And then we decided to drive up there (to ASU) and take an unofficial visit there on Friday. As soon as we got there, everyone, there was super nice, and it made us feel at home and very comfortable. The tour was great, and after meeting with (Head) Coach Dillingham, I met with (Offensive Line) Coach Tuitele, and I committed. It was a crazy and dope experience. I knew before my visit that I was going to commit there.





“I was talking to Coach Tuitele before that camp for a few weeks, but way before he was at Arizona State, he was at Fresno, and he also recruited me there. So, our relationship has been growing since last year. He’s very real, he’ll always keep it 100 with you, and he’s a nice funny guy. I heard great things about him; he’s one of the best in the country, so that’s who I want to work under. Coach Dillingham was also very real with me. He told me everything that I wanted to hear, but it was truthful too. And with my parents being there, he didn’t talk just football but also academics and how if you don’t make it to the NFL, I would have the resources needed to get me a backup plan and be ready.”





With an ideal frame for an offensive tackle and wingspan of 81 inches, the ASU coaches were also impressed by his athleticism, a trait that Westbrooks said Tuitele greatly values in the players he recruits.