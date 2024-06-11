Advertisement
OL Elijah Vaikona picks up UCLA offer amid flurry of camp stops

From left: UCLA offensive line coach Juan Castillo, 2025 offensive tackle Elijah Vaikona and UCLA graduate assistant Ryan Krum at the Redlands mega camp Monday night. (Courtesy of Elijah Vaikona)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Elijah Vaikona, a 2025 offensive tackle at Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic, has logged plenty of travel miles to camps around the country over the past week.

The massive 6-foot-8, 365-pounder’s work has been rewarded.

UCLA was the latest school to jump in the mix Monday night. Most of the assistant coaching staff, in addition to graduate assistants, joined head coach DeShaun Foster at the University of Redlands camp to watch Vaikona and hundreds of other recruits.

Vaikona, who announced the offer Tuesday on social media, told Bruin Blitz later in the afternoon that he grew up as a UCLA fan.

“UCLA, being a SoCal kid, it’s definitely one of the schools that I favored since I was a young kid,” Vaikona said.

