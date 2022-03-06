MISSION VIEJO, Calif. -- Murrieta Valley High School (Murrieta, Calif.) standout offensive lineman Jason Steele put together a strong performance at the Under Armour camp on Sunday as he made his return to Southern California after spending the first part of the weekend in the Bay Area.

The 2023 recruit was part of a talent-laden junior day event at Cal with the Bears hosting a large group of visitors to open up the spring recruiting season. Steele has already started to gain traction in his recruitment, and Cal is one of the Power Five programs showing early interest in the 6-foot-4 center prospect.

Steele has already started to form a connection with the coaches in Berkeley, and getting an opportunity to meet with them in person helped strengthen the bond he is beginning to build with the Bears.

“It was amazing, everything,” Steele said of his Saturday visit with Cal. “The whole nine yards when they set it up. Cal’s an amazing school. They got great academics, they got a great program over there. So, it’s great going up there and being able to meet some of the other staff members and just build a connection with them.”

Offensive line coach Angus McClure is the coach who is leading Cal’s recruiting efforts with Steele, but former Bears offensive lineman and current graduate assistant Michael Saffell has also been a big part of the process already as well.