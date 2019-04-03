Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-03 11:27:18 -0500') }} football Edit

OL Jeffrey Persi back from major Big 10 trip

Tptbbop970ff72emx1iq
Jeffrey Persi
Adam Gorney • Rivals
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

WESTWOOD, Calif. - Jeffrey Persi has been spending a good amount of time on the road this offseason, touring schools all across the country to find out which one he likes best.This past weekend the...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}