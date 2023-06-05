One after another, the commitments have rolled since USC's first big recruiting weekend of June.

The Trojans have reeled in five so far -- and counting -- after big offensive line prospect Manasse Itete (Central Catholic HS/Modesto, California) announced his USC decision Monday afternoon.

Itete's commitment comes on the heels of pledges by fellow three-star OL Hayden Treter (Englewood, Colorado), four-star Rivals250 safety Jarvis Boatwright (Clearwater, Florida), four-star Rivals250 cornerback Dakoda Fields (Gardena Serra HS) and three-star edge rusher Kameryn Fountain (Atlanta, Georgia).

That means nearly half of the recruits who took USC official visits this weekend have committed already.

Itete, listed at 6-foot-7, 260 pounds, had been very high on Florida State, which figured to be USC's top challenger in his recruitment, so for the Trojans to close the deal (at least in regard to a commitment) a day after his visit speaks loudly.

As does the work USC offensive line coach Josh Henson has done in restocking the talent at that position since he arrived last year.

USC signed five offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class, plus JUCO pickup Cooper Lovelace, along with three transfers this year in projected starters Michael Tarquin, Jarrett Kingston and Emmanuel Pregnon (and not counting 2022 transfer Bobby Haskins, who graduated), and now has the two commits already for 2024 in Treter and Itete.

Itete had taken a visit to USC earlier this spring that really boosted the way he looked at the Trojans. He spent almost an hour with his host family talking to head coach Lincoln Riley on that trip, which essentially put USC among his contenders and paved the way for the Trojans to close the deal this past weekend.

Overall, USC is up to eight commitments and has surged to No. 22 in the Rivals rankings.

Itete is originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Africa. He's been in the United State for two years and started out as a basketball player before finding his way to football.

"I was playing basketball. I started playing football after I got hurt in basketball and I lost some interest I had with the coaches. My coaches sat my ex school told me to just try football. I didn't like it in the first place but [I grew into it," he said.

Although he already spoke English -- along with French, Swahili and several other languages -- Itete said the move over here had its challenges.

"It was very hard because when I first got here. Everything was different, everything was hard for me so you need to learn everything about United States and figure out how to live," he said.

He sure seems to have found his way, and that journey now leads to USC.