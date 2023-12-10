Kalolo Ta'aga has had to learn a lot about college football over the last year. A basketball player earlier in his high school career, the 6-foot-7, 265-pound prospect only recently converted to the gridiron but once coaches had an opportunity to see him in the spring his stock started to take off.

It led to an early commitment to nearby San Jose State for the San Francisco-Archbishop Riordan offensive tackle, but he eventually backed away from that pledge as more schools began to enter the mix.

Utah, Arizona and Cal all hosted him for official visits earlier in the process, but a recent offer from USC pushed him to take a trip down to Los Angeles this weekend.

The official visit wrapped up Sunday and now Ta'aga is ready to narrow his focus and make a final decision about his future. The 2024 prospect says he will regroup after this weekend's visit to USC and meet with his family before arriving at his choice Monday. He will then inform his future coaching staff of that decision before publicly announcing his commitment at a Dec. 17 ceremony.

"I just came back from USC this past weekend, so pretty big for me," he said. "It's just showing me what I've accomplished so far. It's been pretty hectic, I can't lie. A lot of college visits and coaches coming over for home visits — phone calls and texts. It's been going crazy, but I'm pretty glad that it all happened."

The Trojans only offered Ta'aga back on Nov. 28, but they have made up ground quickly and his visit with the team certainly helped give him even more information about the program.