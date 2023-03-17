Cal opened up the month with a big recruiting weekend ahead of the start of spring practice. The Bears were able to host prospects from across the region giving the staff some face time with key targets and potential key targets in the current and upcoming classes.

Among that group of visitors was a prospect who continues to see his stock rise entering the spring. Mission Viejo High School offensive lineman Mark Schroller has started to see his recruitment take off since the end of his junior season.

The three-star prospect has added offers consistently throughout the winter with schools such as Colorado, Northwestern, Vanderbilt and Duke being some of the new ones in the mix.

"It has been very rewarding to see all of these schools offering and talking to me," he said. "It was quiet coming out of the season, but now I feel like I’m getting the recognition that I earned this season."