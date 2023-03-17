Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Cal opened up the month with a big recruiting weekend ahead of the start of spring practice. The Bears were able to host prospects from across the region giving the staff some face time with key targets and potential key targets in the current and upcoming classes.
Among that group of visitors was a prospect who continues to see his stock rise entering the spring. Mission Viejo High School offensive lineman Mark Schroller has started to see his recruitment take off since the end of his junior season.
The three-star prospect has added offers consistently throughout the winter with schools such as Colorado, Northwestern, Vanderbilt and Duke being some of the new ones in the mix.
"It has been very rewarding to see all of these schools offering and talking to me," he said. "It was quiet coming out of the season, but now I feel like I’m getting the recognition that I earned this season."
Schroller has been able to take a number of campus visits around the country already giving him a good idea of what many programs on his list have to offer. His recruitment is still building, but being able to interact with coaches in their own element and see schools in person has been helpful as his list of options has expanded as of late.
"The visits I took last season and this winter have opened my eyes in terms of the culture and different philosophies of different programs," he said. "I have learned how much relationships matter between a recruit and the coaches. I have enjoyed getting to know all sorts of different coaches from all sorts of different backgrounds."
