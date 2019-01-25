Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Kelly Kline/Under Armour

SPRINGLFIELD, Mass. - There are plenty of players off the board and committed in the 2019 class and with that, a huge weight is lifted with the demands of the recruiting process. Most of the top prospects were being sought after by numerous big-time programs and it's now time to hear some more of the unique and humorous side of a player's recruitment. Today's question: Who's the hardest player you've ever played against?

"Trendon Watford whooped us. He was tough. I mean, everyone on the team tried to stop him and it was impossible to guard him."



"Cam Reddish. He’s 6’8” or 6’9” and can get a shot off whenever he wants. It’s pretty difficult to guard him."



"That's a good one. Man, I've had so many battles. I guess I would have to say Kofi (Cockburn) just because he's such a solid defender in the paint and it's always tough every time I match up with him. But put Vern (Carey) and James (Wiseman) up there too."

"DeAndre Ayton. He wouldn’t let anything through the lane easy, even during practice. If I tried to go up for a dunk he’d practically tackle me mid-air."



"R.J. Barrett for sure. He’s the No. 1 player in America right now."



"DeAndre Ayton. He was just so big. When I was in the 6th grade playing against him as an 8th grader he was humongous. How are you supposed to guard a player like that? It was tough."



"Scottie Lewis in practice. His wing span is 7 foot and he blocks everything, dunks everything, and is always talking smack."



"Either Trae Young or Michael Porter Jr. Mike is just a 7-foot guard who’s impossible to guard. He’s really strong and has a quick release too so it was always a tough matchup. And with Trae, you think you can just rest 45 feet out but then he would just shoot it and it would go in and this was before everyone in America knew he could shoot, so that was always tough. And he’s quick off the dribble so to sit down and defend was always a challenge."



"Collin Sexton. He’s just so quick and competitive and pushes every defender to get better."



"Guarding my teammate Shaife Cooper. He’s just so crafty and shifty and it helps me work on my defense in timing my blocks and things like that."



"DeAndre Ayton, Brandon McCoy, Billy Preston and Michael Porter Jr. It was a battle every time I went up against any of those guys and they really pushed me to get better."



"Aiden Igiehon. That was a tough match up. We played them in Indianapolis on the Under Armour circuit and he’s been the toughest dudes I’ve ever faced."

