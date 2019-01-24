Scottie Lewis Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - There are plenty of prospects off the board and committed in the 2019 class and with that, the weight of the recruiting process has been lifted. With that process in the rear-view mirror, we checked in with prospects to get a lighter look at their recruitment. MORE HOOPHALL: Underclassmen stock boosters | Programs that should be pleased | Rival Views

TODAY'S QUESTION: What's the most unique thing a head coach or assistant coach did during the whole recruiting process?

"University of Florida charters their flights everywhere. So there was a week where they flew up to see me on a Monday, went back Monday night. Came back to see me on Tuesday and then flew back. And then they were back up at my school on Friday. So that’s a lot of flying in one week and really stood out to me."



"Seeing a coach in the stands down in Argentina for USA Basketball. It’s like, 'Wow they really made the effort to come all the way down here.' That was pretty cool."



"Sean Miller came to nearly every single one of my games the last two years. High school games, AAU games. He’s always been there so that shows a lot and made me feel like I was definitely a priority."



"We had a tournament in the middle of nowhere in Kansas and one coach was there. I’m talking the middle of nowhere, so that was pretty cool." FOR MORE VILLANOVA COVERAGE, VISIT NOVAILLUSTRATED.COM



"Roy Williams really came to my hometown a lot and that was pretty special. Probably like six or seven times to see me."



"Coach Jonas (Hayes) was at all my AAU games and would sit right by the scorers table and not with the rest of the coaches. He would get a pull up chair from the bench and just sit right there so I could see him and he wasn’t talking to other coaches and really watching me play. That really stood out to me."



"I would say just calling me. I take that pretty personally when they actually call me instead of sending a text or DMing me or whatever."

