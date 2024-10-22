One SEC team could get visit from USC commit Elijah Vaikona

in other news
Three-Point Stance: top remaining 2026 QBs, remembering 2024 WRs, more
Recruiting updates on uncommitted quarterbacks include Luke Fahey (Mission Viejo) and Ryder Lyons (Folsom).
Border League: Top performers from day two
Two of the standouts were 2025 SG Brayden Burries (Roosevelt) and 2026 SG Brandon McCoy.Jr. (St. John Bosco)
Scouting Report: DT Tomuhini Topui
Here is an extensive scouting report on new Oregon commit Tomuhini Topui by Rivals Oregon publisher Scott Reed.
Four-star forward Chris Nwuli eager headed into Sunday decision
Chris Nwuli (Sierra Canyon) knows it’s time and he will announce his college commitment at The Border League on Sunday.
West Spotlight: Who is the next great ...... ?
Who's the next great Alabama DB from CA, the next 1,000-yd rusher at Ore., & the next great Polynesian LB at Notre Dame?
