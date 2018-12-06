Open Division Clash Headlines This Week’s Playoff Preview
The second weekend of state playoff football action is upon us and the Open Division Clash between Mater Dei and De La Salle headlines the week.
It’s the lone game in the southern part of the state but the State Northern California Regional Finals and the North Coast Section Finals are happening on Friday and Saturday with an intriguing NCS matchup between Oakland Bishop O’Dowd and Kentfield Marin Catholic.
Here is a preview of the two big Saturday clashes.
Saturday
Open Division:
De La Salle Spartans vs. Mater Dei Monarchs at Cerritos College
A pair of top ten ranked teams in the country face off as the MaxPreps 8th ranked Spartans travel south to the play the top ranked Monarchs. This is a rematch of last year’s Open Division that was won by Mater Dei 52-21.
This year’s De La Salle (12-0) team is more balanced on offense and better on defense. Two-way junior Shamar Garrett leads the team in rushing with 1,076 yards and 9 scores with four-star linebacker Henry To'oto'o packing a punch as the team’s second leading rusher.
Sophomore Dorian Hale has thrown for 1,215 yards and 12 scores. His top receiver is Grant Daley with his 645 yards and 6 scores. The Spartans are senior laded and loaded on defense, especially in the front seven with four star tight end/defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey and Beaux Tagaloa on the line and To’oto’o and Jhasi Wilson at linebacker. They also have a pair of long 6’1-2 corners in Amir Wallace and Taveis Marshall.
Mater Dei (12-2) avenged its league loss to St. John Bosco last week in the CIF Southern Section Championship.
The Monarchs are potent on offense and are led by junior USC commit Bryce Young at quarterback with seniors Shakobe Harper and Oregon commit Sean Dollars at running back.
Five-star Bru McCoy leads the wide receiving corp with UCLA commit Mike Martinez at tight end.
Junior Moses Sepulona has emerged at linebacker and leads the team in tackles. Oregon State commit Evan Bennett and Oregon commit Keyon Ware-Hudson form a talented defensive line duo.
The secondary is loaded with UCLA commit William Nimmo, Oregon commit Jeremiah Criddell, Oklahoma junior commit Darion Green-Warren and five-star junior Elias Ricks, who has 9 interceptions.
North Coast Section Division 2:
Marin Catholic Wildcats vs. Bishop O’Dowd Dragons at Hayward High School
The second of three North Coast Section Championships is a game between schools that know each other very well. Saturday is the third consecutive finals matchup between the Wildcats and the Dragons. The private school powers have split the past two games with Bishop O’Dowd winning in 2016.
Marin Catholic (10-3) advanced to the finals following its 7-2 win over Rancho Cotate last week. Gaven Cooke had a pair of interceptions and rushed for the game’s only score in the win.
Bishop O’Dowd (11-2) is led by the top ranked senior running back in Northern California Austin Jones. The Stanford commit leads the way for the Dragons with 1,848 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns.
Quarterback Moe Flynn has connected with his leading receiver Jelani Warren for 952 yards and 17 scores, half of his 1,898 yards and 23 touchdowns.
They are led on defense by defensive backs Malachi Ward and Tarik Glenn Jr. The duo lead the team in tackles and interceptions with Ward’s 86 and 4 picks. Washington State commit Tyler Garay-Harris has 10 sacks from his defensive lineman position.