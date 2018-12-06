The second weekend of state playoff football action is upon us and the Open Division Clash between Mater Dei and De La Salle headlines the week.



It’s the lone game in the southern part of the state but the State Northern California Regional Finals and the North Coast Section Finals are happening on Friday and Saturday with an intriguing NCS matchup between Oakland Bishop O’Dowd and Kentfield Marin Catholic.



Here is a preview of the two big Saturday clashes.







Saturday



Open Division:



De La Salle Spartans vs. Mater Dei Monarchs at Cerritos College

A pair of top ten ranked teams in the country face off as the MaxPreps 8th ranked Spartans travel south to the play the top ranked Monarchs. This is a rematch of last year’s Open Division that was won by Mater Dei 52-21.



This year’s De La Salle (12-0) team is more balanced on offense and better on defense. Two-way junior Shamar Garrett leads the team in rushing with 1,076 yards and 9 scores with four-star linebacker Henry To'oto'o packing a punch as the team’s second leading rusher.



Sophomore Dorian Hale has thrown for 1,215 yards and 12 scores. His top receiver is Grant Daley with his 645 yards and 6 scores. The Spartans are senior laded and loaded on defense, especially in the front seven with four star tight end/defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey and Beaux Tagaloa on the line and To’oto’o and Jhasi Wilson at linebacker. They also have a pair of long 6’1-2 corners in Amir Wallace and Taveis Marshall.





