Four-star receiver Rashid Williams is not moving quickly through the process. He has been able to take some visits already, but there simply hasn’t been much time to dive into his recruitment since he is in the middle of his junior basketball season at Pittsburg High School. That has not stopped schools from jumping in with new offers for the Bay Area recruit.

Colorado offered him last week and Miami came with an offer about two weeks ago. Oregon’s coaches decided to offer the 6-foot-2 receiver last month as well with Dan Lanning and the new Ducks coaches already turning their attention to the future classes.

Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham made the trek to Pittsburg High School during the January contact period where he was able to watch a workout featuring Williams and four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, another Oregon target.

It was after that workout that the Ducks decided it was time to become one of the latest schools to offer the four-star receiver. Williams has started to stack offers already, but he is well aware of what earning an offer from Oregon signifies as a prospect.