PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

As we roll into April, Oregon State is still looking for their second commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle. After taking a look at the quarterbacks and running backs, we move onto the wide receiver position.

Overall, the Beavers have not extended a ton of offers at the wide receiver position which isn't too shocking. Currently, the Beavers have five scholarship wide receivers on their roster that are redshirt or true freshman.

They are also set to not lose any wide receivers due to eligibility at the end of the 2024 season, meaning all 18 wide receivers currently on the roster could return in 2025.

MORE: Baseball Sweeps Gonzaga | Talia von Oelhoffen Enters Portal | Baseball Shuts Out Gonzaga | Baseball In The Ranks | WATCH: Beavers Talk Loss To SC | OSU Falls To SC In Elite Eight | Oregon State Guard Jordan Pope Set To Enter Transfer Portal

With that, BeaversEdge only expects the Beavers to take two or three wide receivers in this recruiting cycle. As of April 3, the Beavers have offered just 13 wide receivers. Here are a handful of those wide receivers to watch going forward.



