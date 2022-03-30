Oregon State Basketball: Beavers Add 2022 PG Jordan Pope

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

After adding combo guard Nick Krass last week, Oregon State men's basketball head coach Wayne Tinkle added to his 2022 recruiting class again on Wednesday, this time in the form of 6-foot-1 Prolific Prep of Napa Christian point guard Nick Pope. The Bay area native committed to the Beavers over Nevada, San Francisco, and Wichita State.

Pope is the fifth member of the Beavers 2022 recruiting class joining the aforementioned Nick Krass, Tyler Bilodeau, Jayden Stevens, and Michael Rataj.