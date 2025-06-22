Oregon State Lands Buchanan (CA) CB Donovan Dumore

The Oregon State Beavers have added a commitment to their 2026 recruiting class from 2026 Buchanan (CA) cornerback Donvoan Dunmore. The 6-foot-0, 180-pound defensive back announced his decision on Sunday following an official visit to Corvallis.

Dunmore chose Oregon State primarily over Boise State and San Diego State, but also held offers from Arizona, Colorado State, Fresno State, and UNLV, among others.

"I’m excited to announce my commitment to Oregon State University," Dumore announced on X. "Thank you to my family, coaches, and everyone who’s supported me along the way. Let’s get to work!"