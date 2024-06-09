Oregon State has picked up their first commitment of June and fourth overall. On Sunday, Castlemont (CA) wide receiver Ellijah Washington committed to Oregon State, BeaversEdge was able to confirm the decision with Washington.

Washington's recruitment was led by Beavers wide receiver coach Kefense Hynson. " My main contact has been Coach Kefense," Washington previously told BeaversEdge. "The relationship between us has been great, he’s been there since my freshman year, and has been able to see my development as a player over the years, which is something I appreciate."

Washington has been a long-time target of the Beavers, picking up his offer from the program last summer. Despite the change in a large portion of the program's coaching staff, the Beavers remained one of the top program's in the wide receiver's recruitment.

He joins an Oregon State recruiting class that already features California running back Kourdey Glass as well as commitments from Vancouver (WA) offensive lineman Noah Thomas and Las Vegas (NV) linebacker Jeremiah Ioane.

"The coach staff is what made it an immediate decision for sure," Washington Gold Gophers Nation on Sunday. "What stood out to me about this weekend was how much they were family oriented with there players and the system they run fit me as a player."

Washington also noted that getting to spend time with head coach Trent Bray was a major highlight of the weekend as well.

"Getting to speak with head Coach Bray, and asking players real questions about the program," he said about highlights of the weekend. "Also seeing that being a player you have access to all the equipment to get better and develop as a player."