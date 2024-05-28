Oregon State Official Visit Profile: DE Epi Sitanilei
This weekend, Oregon State will be hosting three-star defensive end Epi Sitanilei for an official visit. The Beavers are rather new in the 6-foot-5, 210-pound defensive end's recruitment, only offering him at the end of last month.
MORE: Oregon State Official Visit Profile: WR/TE JJ Buchanan | WBB: Beavers Add Baylor Transfer | 2025 Big Board | OSU QB Target Earns Elite11 | Beavers Add PWO TE | Baseball Postseason Projections | WBB Adds Elisa Mehyar | 2025 BIG BOARD: OFFENSE
WHAT THE EXPERTS SAY ABOUT SITANILEI
"The three-star defensive end was at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco but has transferred to Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., and while that might bring a little less exposure, he should be the dominant force on that defense.
A player with an independent streak who can play multiple positions, Sitanilei is just a pure athlete, super smooth in everything he does, plays aggressively off the edge and has a motor that never slows down." - Adam Gorney
THE CONTENDERS
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news