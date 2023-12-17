The Oregon State Beavers have picked up a much-needed commitment in the 2042 recruiting cycle. Corona (CA) running back Cornell Hatcher on Sunday announced a commitment to the Beavers just days after receiving a scholarship offer from Trent Bray, Ryan Gunderson, and the Beavers.

Prior to his offer from the Beavers, Hatcher had mostly FCS offers but had a few Power Five offers mixed in. Other programs that were involved with his recruitment included Air Force, UNLV, and Wyoming. He also had multiple Ivy League offers.

As a senior for Corona, Hatcher rushed for 2,257 yards and 42 touchdowns across 268 carries, an average of 8.4 yards per carry. He also had nine receptions for 173 yards this season.

For his career, the 6-foot-0 tailback rushed for over 4,000 yards and totaled 75 career touchdowns.

With the commitment from Hatcher, Oregon State now holds seven commitments in their 2024 recruiting cycle including kicker Martin Connington, WR Eddie Freauff, LB Dexter Foster, DB Exodus Ayers, OL Dylan Sikorski, and WR Malachi Durant.

As part of the Beavers' 2024 recruiting class, Hatcher will replace previous running back commitments Brandon Tullis and Makhi Frazier who have both since committed to Michigan State.