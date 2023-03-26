PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State has picked up a late class of 2023 commitment from JUCO cornerback Drake Vickers. Vickers's commitment comes just days after picking up an offer from the program. The Pasadena City College standout also was on a visit earlier this month to Corvallis and is expected to be on campus in June.

"Oregon State was the place for me because it was the one school where I felt wanted," he told BeaversEdge. "Playing corner for the first time last season, I knew I had a long road of development to go. The coaches at Oregon State really saw the potential I had and were willing to believe in me and how high my ceiling is," he added.

