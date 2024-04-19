Owen Harrington considers himself as someone who is a bit late to the football recruiting process.

A two-sport athlete, the 2025 San Jose (Calif.) Archbishop Mitty product decided to take the year off from baseball and focus on football. The extra time dedicated to the sport has allowed him to focus more on getting out to schools for unofficial visits.

Harrington was at UCLA for practice April 13, one of the more competitive sessions of spring camp, and came away impressed.