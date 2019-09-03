It’s August 16-18th. Cal State LA. The clinic mission? Share years of NBA pro and expert knowledge into 3 hours a day, 3 days in a row for hungry ballers to learn from. Pass knowledge from elite level OGs, offer life skills for youngsters that are chasing the precious. The Precious? Precious respect, mad skills, that chance to be lord of the rings at that next level fosho.

Serra High alum and former Sac King player Pooh Jeter is down for “The Marathon” in the tradition of Nipsy Hustle. Pooh’s Laced clothing line celebrates LA pride and culture and dude has dedicated his life to mentors others. Same with Bobby Brown; the long time NBA vet also deserves as much credit as Pooh. They’ve organized their 2nd annual clinic, which many call The Hometown Favorites Event, in which they invited top prep kids from LA to learn at Cal St LA. How dope was it? The clinic had heart, a level-like heart that Allen Iverson showed in his NBA days. Can’t give a much bigger compliment than that. Me, E-Woods, this camp reminds me of Iverson’s rookie shoe line called The Question. To honor that, this is the first time I’ve ever done a whole story framed question after question.

DeMar DeRozan? Who is more CPT 10? Show me a better role model, who drops more knowledge. The campers? You think they listened?



DeMar DeRozan

Dylan Andrews? Just a Windward and Compton Magic baller? More. Iverson once said, “I wasn’t just a point guard, I was a killer.” Multiple PAC-12 coaches used that same 6 letter word to describe DA to me. His dope mom, Breeze McDonald, said this about the clinic, “Youngsters here saw the work ethic needed to be successful on the court. Such attention to detail. Pooh Jeter is a great role model for them.”

Dylan Andrews

Pooh Jeter, father, son, brother to his city of Los Angeles. Who channels their inner Muhammad Ali more? More a champion to mentor kids, a better definition of selflessness, who is Laced with humanity more? We salute you P. Also, where’d you get that dope Never Talk Around Rats shirt bro!

Pooh Jeter

Russell Westbrook? He just got it done at the clinic. Who has more passion, who wants it more? You think the campers were listening, think Russ had fun sharing the game?

Russell Westbrook

Baron Davis? Can you tell me a stronger influence on modern LA hoop culture? BD passed it down to P-Jeter, B-Brown, and a legion of pros. Now they’re all passing it down to the next generation. Baron Davis is the epitome of “He gets much respect”, feel me?



Pooh Jeter and Baron Davis

Andre Miller, Verbum Dei, LA legend, long time NBA vet now retired, OG’s OG. He speaks, youngins are all ears, they want to be a pro’s pro. Andre told me, “I love being here, helping get through to these kids.”



Andre Miller

Bobby Brown? Westchester High, he burns like a Comet to play the crafty game, loves giving kids tips on how to blaze their own path. I asked LB, how many pros take time nowadays to share with youngsters. He said, “Not enough. What we were given, it’s time to pay it back.” LB has mad game as a player and person, gotta love his What Yo 1’s Look Like.

Bobby Brown

Campers? Look into their eyes, you think they appreciated the 3 days? This Opportunity? How many kids you think E-Woods heard say, I’m going to run my own camp like this one day,? More than a few.

Keion Kindred? Compton.100? 100% Love for the game? Elite teacher of the game, former bad a^^ player, what all trainers and coaches should embody. You can’t find me a guy who shows more heart for the game!

Keion Kindred (on left).