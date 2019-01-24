CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Amon-Ra St. Brown AP Images

In the next part of a weeklong series, Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney break down five-stars by conference over the last four full recruiting cycles, 2015-18. Today we look at the Pac-12. RELATED: Big Ten five-stars of past four cycles | SEC | ACC MORE PAC-12: Team recruiting rankings |

OVERVIEW

It comes as no surprise that USC is dominating recruiting in the Pac-12 with nearly twice as many five-star signees as any other school. The Trojans struggled mightily this past season and it almost cost Clay Helton his job but they do have a conference title and a Rose Bowl championship in two of the last three seasons as well. With Washington’s success – playing in the Rose Bowl last season and competing in the College Football Playoff following the 2016 season – it’s surprising the Huskies have not signed a five-star in the last four cycles.

USC - 11 SIGNEES

JT Daniels AP Images

Signees: Iman Marshall, Porter Gustin, John Houston, Rasheem Green, Jack Jones, Tyler Vaughns, Amon-Ra St. Brown, JT Daniels, Palaie Gaoteote, Olaijah Griffin, Isaac Taylor-Stuart Breakdown: The vast majority of five-stars that USC has signed recently have come on the defensive side of the ball with Green already in the NFL and others following that way soon but some players have not lived up to their billing, either. Marshall is not expected to be a first-round pick while safeties Derwin James and Minkah Fitzpatrick were and are excelling in the NFL. Jones was a complete bust who has fallen into legal trouble. Vaughns has been productive but is he dominating the way a five-star should? Daniels struggled in his freshman season but a new offensive coordinator could help. St. Brown had a strong first year and the young guys are still finding their way in the system. Farrell’s take: USC should be atop this list and actually the number should be a bit higher in my opinion. The Trojans haven’t done a great job developing players in recent years and it’s shown on the field. The young core of five-stars looks good but time will tell if Clay Helton is the guy to get them to the next level. USC has a massive recruiting advantage and it needs to take advantage of it a bit better.

UCLA - SIX SIGNEES

Josh Rosen AP Images

Signees: Josh Rosen, Keisean Lucier-South, Soso Jamabo, Mique Juarez, Jaelan Phillips, Darnay Holmes Breakdown: Rosen broke school records in three seasons in Westwood and then he was a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Other than Rosen and Holmes, who is putting together a solid career with the Bruins, this list is filled with players that did not live up to expectations. Phillips looked like a surefire lock to be successful at UCLA but he left school and is taking a visit to Miami soon. Juarez was an incredible talent in high school but left the team, came back and is still trying to find his place. On paper, UCLA recruited well but the players didn’t perform. Farrell’s take: The reason UCLA’s program is in such bad shape? Look at the five-stars and how they have developed. Now extrapolate that across the board and you have a program that can usually recruit at a high level but can’t develop talent. Chip Kelly doesn’t care about star rankings so I expect this number to decrease under his leadership but the product on the field could eventually be better. At least that’s the hope the fans have.

STANFORD - FIVE SIGNEES

Trenton Irwin AP Images

Signees: Trent Irwin, Curtis Robinson, Walker Little, Davis Mills, Foster Sarell Breakdown: In four seasons, Irwin totaled 152 catches for 1,738 yards but only five touchdowns in an offense that likes to run the ball a lot. He didn’t live up to his ranking as a dominant college receiver and potential first-round pick but it will be interesting to see if he catches on in the NFL. Little looks like he could be a potential first-round pick and Sarell dealt with injuries but could emerge later in his career as well. Because K.J. Costello has had the starting job, Mills hasn’t received his chance yet, but he has the potential to be special. Farrell’s take: I love the way Stanford recruits, especially with its academic limitations, but the Cardinal have been hit or miss on development of five-stars. We reached on Irwin and the same can be said for Robinson, but I think Little and Sarell will be great. Mills will eventually have a great career, as well. Stanford recruiting has taken a dip in 2019 so we’ll see if the program can rebound.

ARIZONA STATE - ONE SIGNEE

N'Keal Harry AP Images

Signee: N’Keal Harry Breakdown: The Sun Devils only had one five-star signee in recent classes but he was an absolute star and he could end up being a first-round draft pick and the first receiver taken off the board. Harry finished with 213 catches for 2,889 yards and 22 receiving TDs in three years with the Sun Devils. He has the size and playmaking ability NFL teams love. Farrell’s take: I don’t expect Arizona State to recruit five-stars that often so landing Harry was a big deal and he certainly panned out. Under Herm Edwards, who doesn’t care about star rankings, I don’t see the Sun Devils landing more than one five-star every few years but that doesn’t mean they won’t be competitive. But they can’t let guys like Christian Kirk and Kyle Allen get away moving forward.

CAL - ONE SIGNEE

Demetris Robertson AP Images