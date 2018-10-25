CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



With the start of the Early Signing Period less than two months away, the team rankings picture is starting to clear. Today, Rivals.com takes a look at how things might shake out in the Pac-12. Below, is an exploration of which teams might shine, surprise and disappoint when prospects start signing letters of intent in December. RELATED: Predictions for the Early Signing Period in the Big Ten | SEC | ACC

PROGRAM THAT WILL SURPRISE: USC

Bru McCoy Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

In the history of Rivals.com dating back to 2002, USC has never finished lower than second in the Pac-12 team recruiting rankings. Most years, the Trojans have finished atop the conference rankings, so with them sitting in third place behind Oregon and Washington comes as a surprise with only a couple months before the early signing period. The good news for USC is that the top three players in the California state rankings and four of the top five (Kayvon Thibodeaux, Chris Steele, Bru McCoy and Kyle Ford) remain uncommitted and the Trojans are a player in each of their recruitments. Thibodeaux seems like a longshot and Steele just decommitted from USC but it cannot be counted out in his recruitment. McCoy, a five-star athlete who will probably play wide receiver in college, and Ford, a four-star receiver who had an excellent summer but is sidelined with a knee injury, should be considered USC leans.

PROGRAM THAT WILL DISAPPOINT: UCLA

Chip Kelly AP Images

Where is the recruiting momentum or any catalyst for UCLA right now? The Bruins are slogging through a tough first season under Chip Kelly, who up to this point has a recruiting strategy of not talking to too many top recruits and not offering a whole lot of kids, either. In a state where 7-on-7 coaches oftentimes have as much or more influence than high school coaches and where USC has routinely gotten any four- or five-star prospect it wanted in Los Angeles, I’m not entirely sure that strategy is going to be all that fruitful. UCLA is currently second-to-last in the Pac-12 team recruiting rankings and tied for No. 76 nationally between Navy and Western Kentucky. The Bruins have nine commitments but none are four-star prospects. Kelly is a smart guy and he made it work at Oregon, but the traction at his newest stop has not picked up yet.

PAC-12 RECRUITING CHAMPION: Oregon

Kayvon Thibodeaux Nick Lucero/Rivals.com