Henry To'oto'o Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

While the early signing period dominates the late signing period from an action and drama standpoint now, there are still plenty of questions that need to be answered heading into the late signing period, which kicks off Feb. 6. Here are five big questions to answer out of the Pac-12. MORE: Five big late period signing questions in the Big Ten | SEC | ACC

CAN USC CATCH OREGON?

Oregon had such a phenomenal run early in this recruiting cycle that it looked like the Ducks could not be caught and they would win their first Pac-12 team recruiting title in the Rivals.com era. But the lead has closed and USC is charging hard. Mario Cristobal and his staff have to like their chances to stay at No. 1 especially if they polish off this class with a couple more high-end prospects, but the additions of five-star Bru McCoy and four-star wide receiver Kyle Ford at the All-American Bowl helps the Trojans’ chances. Plus, four-star defensive end Drake Jackson saw a huge jump in the final rankings for the 2019 class, so that’s important as well. USC could still finish strong if it can flip TCU running back commit Darwin Barlow, land four-star offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi, somehow get four-star Arkansas pledge Adonis Otey in this class or land some other top-notch prospects. But the Trojans also have some serious work to do without an offensive coordinator, like keeping Ford in the mix and convincing four-star wide receiver Puka Nacua not to flip as well.

CAN NEBRASKA TIE CAL IN ARIZONA?

WHERE DOES TO’OTO’O END UP?

Four-star linebacker Henry To’oto’o has been quiet throughout his recruitment but at the All-American Bowl he laid out exactly where things stand and it looks like a Tennessee/Alabama battle to the end for his services with Washington sticking around as well. After that event, the Concord (Calif.) De La Salle hard-hitting linebacker took his visit to Knoxville and he absolutely loved it. The Vols could have further moved up his list after Alabama defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi left to take a job with the Cleveland Browns. To’oto’o is still a top priority for Alabama’s recruiting class and coach Nick Saban remains involved in his recruitment. He will still visit Tuscaloosa and that could be huge because it’s always tough to beat Alabama, but To’oto’o did have a great trip to Tennessee and that coaching staff has made him a priority.

WHAT DOES HEIMULI DO AFTER VISITS?

After a week at the Polynesian Bowl, four-star linebacker Daniel Heimuli has once again turned his focus to recruiting with a bunch of visits being planned for the weekends before National Signing Day. The Atherton (Calif.) Menlo-Atherton standout has been pegged to Washington for a long time and the Huskies, along with Alabama, Oregon, Utah and UCLA, round out his top five. If the feeling is that To’oto’o is leaning toward Tennessee, then the Crimson Tide might even make Heimuli more of a priority in the weeks leading up to his decision in early February. Washington still looks tough to beat. But, again, Alabama is tough to turn down and the Crimson Tide have done a great job recruiting in Northern California in recent years.

NOTRE DAME OR UDUB FOR TURNER?