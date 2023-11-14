The last recruiting cycle for the Pac-12 as we know it hasn’t yielded a five-star commitment just yet, but it has produced some serious intrigue nevertheless. Today, Rivals continues its league-by-league look at the Early Signing Period with a look around the conference led by another strong case for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona.

TOP CLASS: Arizona

Carter Bryant (Rivals.com)

None of the prospects signed this cycle will play in the Pac-12 as we have known it. Instead, Arizona will take the league’s top class with it to compete in the Big 12, where headliner Carter Bryant will be tested early and often. Bryant, who committed to the Wildcats back in April and signed last week, is the No. 31 prospect in the class and has shown enough development to make him a candidate to slide up a bit in the next update. Big man Emmanuel Stephen is ranked No. 96 but is every bit as intriguing as Bryant due the fact that the 7-foot, 220-pound Stephen is as physically prepared for college basketball as any prospect in the class. “Big E” as his teammates refer to him, will make an instant impact as a defender in the Big 12 because of his size and high level athleticism. He is one of the top rim-protectors in high school basketball and shows flashes of dominance on offense, though he’ll need to become more than the rim-runner and second-chance-point machine he is currently. Top-50 prospect Jamari Phillips rounds out the class and provides the group with a versatile, high-scoring guard able to play on ball or off.

*****

SLEEPER CLASS: Arizona State

Amier Ali (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Sun Devils’ five-man class sits at No. 17 nationally, which is impressive but also feels better than even that because the frontcourt prospects they have in the fold are all high-upside types capable of taking steps forward in the year ahead. Amier Ali’s production has rarely matched his potential so far, but the 6-foot-8 forward’s size, mobility and streaky shooting stroke suggest he could put it all together in the years ahead and become a high-level prospect. Power forward Sammie Yeanay’s more-brutish style complements Ali’s finesse-based game and will cause opponents serious issues both in the paint and on the glass. At 6-foot-10, Jaden Smith is a long, athletic big man that shines as both a rim protector and a finisher.

*****

SLEEPER PROSPECT: Andrew Crawford

Colorado signee Andrew Crawford won’t get the same level of ink as some of the more celebrated, national prospects headed to Pac-12 schools, but the 6-foot-6 wing is a promising in-state get for the Buffaloes, who is a bit underexposed at his suburban Denver high school. Nevertheless, he made his mark on the Under Armour circuit this summer. His positional versatility and ability to shine in the pick-and-roll make him intriguing, but the fact that he is quickly improving as a long-range shooter suggests he could be hitting his stride at the right time. Crawford is capable of defending 1 through 4 and is a more-than-suitable secondary ball-handler.

*****

WORTH NOTING: No Pac-12 program has a five-star commitment

Zoom Diallo (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)