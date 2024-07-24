Pacifica Summer Showcase Photo Gallery I
Here is the first in a series of photo galleries of action shots taken Saturday July 20 from the Pacifica Summer Clash at Pacifica HS in Oxnard. Teams featured are Ventura, Golden Valley, Pacifica,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news