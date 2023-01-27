Washington is set to host several high-profile visitors this weekend as the Huskies close out the current recruiting period with a big junior day taking place Saturday. High three-star offensive lineman Paki Finau wanted to make the visit a bit more personal, so he is beginning his time in Seattle a little early.

Finau, who plays at Oak Hills High School in California's High Desert, recently took unofficial visits to Arizona and Arizona State, and he will wrap up his latest string of trips with a stay at UW that begins Friday.

Finau has continued to rise as a prospect throughout the winter with new offers continuing to roll in. Since the end of the season he has added offers from Miami, UCLA, Nebraska, ASU, Nevada and Western Michigan.

Oregon, Utah, Baylor, Cal, Oregon State, Boston College and Washington State are some of the other schools on his offer list at this point.

However, he has prioritized getting out to UW to build a better connection with the staff and get a feel for the program as a whole.