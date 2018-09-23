Pangos All-West: Bossi's Saturday takeaways
WESTMINSTER, Calif. -- Each year, the Pangos All-West Frosh/Soph Camp provides a glimpse into the future of West Coast basketball. On Saturday, the most well known player in the building, Devin Askew, showed why he already has a lofty national reputation.
DEVIN ASKEW LOOKS LEGIT
The highest ranked player in the building, Devin Askew roared for those on the floor to hop aboard his roller coaster and let him take them for a ride. That ride is one where he plays as a high scoring point guard who has a deadly jump shot.
Askew has good size, terrific control of the ball, plays fast and his confidence combined with his ability to stick shots from deep, on mid range pull-ups and then get to the rim make him a no brainer as a high major prospect and one of the best young players on the West Coast. Askew already has offers from San Diego State, St. John's, Oregon, USC and Louisville. Texas and Arizona have been in and Ohio State is in touch as well.
There is a plan to visit Oregon in October and Askew has already seen San Diego State, Louisville and USC. He discussed each of the visits.
Louisville: "It was amazing, the environment around the program was so fun to be around and in with the basketball team. The love they get was cool. Coach (Chris) Mack is cool and I liked his energy."
USC: "I like their coaches and I know a few of the players like Charles O'Bannon and they are cool too. The way they play and coach, I like. They practice hard and the coaches are on the players pushing them like you want a coach to do."
San Diego State: "I got to meet coach (Brian) Dutcher and he was awesome. It's a great environment there and their players have freedom to really go out there and get after each other."
KIJANI WRIGHT WILL BE ONE TO WATCH
By the time he graduates high school in the spring of 2022, a lot may have changed for athletic forward Kijani Wright. But to begin his high school career, he's not difficult to identify as a potentially high level prospect.
An athletic forward who likes to attack and has a motor, Wright used his energy, skill and toughness to make things happen while attacking the rim off the dribble. I was able to watch him at this same event last year and also some over the summer with the Compton Magic and he has definitely looked better each time I've seen him.
USC and California have each offered already and UNLV looks to be coming next. He's a guy that has a strong chance to get recruited by programs all across the country and it will fun to watch him develop.
QUICK HITTERS FROM SATURDAY
.... A teammate of Devin Askew's at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, 6-foot-9 big man Wilhelm Breidenbach is another nationally ranked sophomore and he's long on skill and potential. I loved watching Breidenbach finish just as well with his left hand as he did his right and his ability to handle the ball in transition, passing skills and motor were impressive. He'll add strength with maturity and has a bright future. Cal and USC have already come through with offers.
.... Combo guard T.J. Wainwright plays with some flair and he's a high energy offensive player. A dangerous shooter who can create space off the dribble, he's going to be one to watch as he gets bigger and transitions a bit to be more of a playmaker. But a pure scorer is a pure scorer and he looks like he fits the bill.
.... In a hot, crowded and stuffy gym I was looking for somebody to really bring the energy and sophomore shooting guard K.J. Simpson did the job and then some. An athletic 6-foot-2 off guard, Simpson was terrific off the dribble and impressed with some high degree of difficulty finishes around the rim.
.... I'll be looking forward to seeing what level combo guard Kennedy Reese Dixon can reach over the next few years. Because on first impression the 6-foot-4 sophomore looks like a potential high major player. In addition to good size, he handles the ball really well, he is a tremendous passer in traffic and he looks like he has some trust in his jump shot.