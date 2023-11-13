The Core Prep Fall Classic was held Oct. 28 at Heritage Christian HS and featured six games between top teams in the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas. Here is the first in a series of photo galleries from the event.

Action photos include Aaron Powell, Salomon Torres, Aeneas Grullon, Robert Hinton, Alijah Arenas, Joe Sterling, Andy Porcayo, JJ Harris, Roman Fisher, Henry O'Connor, Nasir Luna, Darrell Morris, Nik Khomenia, Christian Horry, DeLan Grant, and more!

All photos by Dave Keefer