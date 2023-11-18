The Core Prep Fall Classic was held Oct. 28 at Heritage Christian HS and featured six games between top teams in the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas. Here is the second in a series of photo galleries from the event.

Action photos include Aaron Powell, Bishop Brooks, Robert Hinton, Dillan Shaw, Sydney Nache, DeLan Grant, Greg Gazarian, Alijah Arenas, Nasir Luna, Josiah Nance, Nik Khomenia, Cayde Rooke, Nicholas Safahi, Aenaes Grullon, Malakai Perrantes, Isaiah Johnson, Nasir Jones, Trent Perry, and more!

All photos by Dave Keefer