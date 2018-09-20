Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-20 21:58:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Photo Gallery: LACED Skills Clinic, part 1

Dave Keefer • CaliforniaPreps.com
@DaveKeefer
Editor

Pooh Jeter's and Bobby Brown's LACED Skills Clinic was held August 25-26 at Aviation Park in Redondo Beach and approximately 60 young men and women attended to receive unique training and mentoring from professional veterans, many of whom are NBA vets and played locally in high school. Click here for part 1 of Erik Woods' free report on the clinic.

Here are some photos from the event; unless noted otherwise all photos are by Nicole of nblcreative.com. Captions by Erik Woods.

Aqyafpujfp8vozehtml0
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LA Clipper drops by to support Bobby Brown (L) and Pooh Jeter (R)
Ylwzpeyyfi2mm7knyvki
Chris Paul of the Rockets showed his passion
Xplq6qryehfd2kyfrhay
Scott "Big Red" Cutley (Westchester) instructs TJ Muhammad
Qbqioysckygaugjorsun
Former NBA vet Craig Smith (Fairfax) instructs
Axwtrtutgyxlloammgy1
Keion Kindred (right), trainer supreme, with Golden State Warrior Jordan Bell (LB Poly)
Lkj3cuqevuhaiov1nyvo
Bradley Ezewiro (Bishop Montgomery) defies gravity
Knq7tgy0x2xrodbuaewt
Always stylish Pat Christopher (Cal, Jazz)
Uf6dpulcpfwtdcavtlvf
Alexis Tucker of Serra High
Npdoqmkx1xoox2i8zxp8
DeMar DeRozan shows Amani “Mook“ Harris some love
Cjmscd15yvezifdf3sfo
Jason Levy, SoCal D1 defensive coach extraordinaire
Kiyx1qgtar4ep201scyp
Jaylen Clark (Corona Centennial/Compton Magic) cuts for the ball
C4v8unezombpv1uxmehy
Chad Bell (Westchester, Nevada , Clipper player development coach)
Ocri4kq1ylk5d9i8rypr
LACED campers cheer each other on
Stzxfphqhc7eh5nvhhl2
Frank Robinson (Cal St Fullerton, overseas baller)
Hiy4jpp8zvegkt0kz6do
Josh Childress, Olden Polynice, Andre Miller from left to right, great NBA vets
