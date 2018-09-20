Pooh Jeter's and Bobby Brown's LACED Skills Clinic was held August 25-26 at Aviation Park in Redondo Beach and approximately 60 young men and women attended to receive unique training and mentoring from professional veterans, many of whom are NBA vets and played locally in high school. Click here for part 1 of Erik Woods' free report on the clinic.

Here are some photos from the event; unless noted otherwise all photos are by Nicole of nblcreative.com. Captions by Erik Woods.