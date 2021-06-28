The 8th Maranatha Summer Block Party was held the week of June 14 and we caught 8 teams in action. Here is the second in a series of photo galleries involving games of Alemany, Providence, Taft, Brentwood, Pasadena, Leuzinger, Crescenta Valley, and St. Francis.

Players included: Ryan Poole, Tahaad Davis, Cole Muto, Jalen Mims, Amire Jones, Kaiden Fine, Nile Evans, James Olofson, Tony Acevedo, Isaiah Lewis, Ryan Adler, Immanuel Lewis, MJ Coleman, Jake Goldberg, Brayden Dillon, Mikael G, Gavin Shaghoian, Nicholas Hanna, Isaiah Ortega, and more!