News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-09 19:46:31 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Photo Gallery: Nike Extravaganza games

Dave Keefer • CaliforniaPreps
Editor
@DaveKeefer

Here are some photos from the two-day Nike Extravaganza held recently at Mater Dei HS. Players include Evan Mobley, Myles Stute, Devin Askew, Kunal Bagga, Will McClendon, Cameron Thrower, Trumann G...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}