Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-04 20:11:59 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Photo Gallery: Slam Jam Californiapreps.com Showcase, pt 4

Dave Keefer • CaliforniaPreps.com
@DaveKeefer
Editor

The Slam Jam/Californiapreps.com Showcase was held Sunday, Aug.26 at Birmingham HS and featured players from throughout the Southland. Players included in this photo gallery are Kobe Siegel, Daniel...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}