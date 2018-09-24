WESTMINSTER, Calif. -- Top 20 class of 2021 point guard Devin Askew finished a weekend of proving he was the best player in attendance and there was a three point shooting eruption to close out the Pangos All-West Frosh/Soph Camp on Sunday.

Last but not least, Isaacs is only a freshman but has already built himself quite a reputation for being ready to play anywhere against anybody and putting up numbers. He did it again at Pangos spraying defenders with pull-up jumpers, creating off the dribble and not taking any possessions off. He'll be at USA Basketball's mini camp in a few weeks.

Another class of 2021 shooter, Wain2right is a straight up gunner from deep and I'm not sure I've seen many players his age with the kind of trust he has in his ability to shoot from deep. The southpaw had the gym at Westminster High rocking when he came and buried his first four threes.

I didn't know anything about Silva heading into camp, but after watching him for a few days I can see why so many seemed to enjoy playing with him. The 2021 combo guard from Sacramento is a lights out shooter from deep, plays with tremendous energy and can do a little bit of everything. UC Davis and Montana have offered early but he's going to get looks from all levels along the West Coast before the year ends.

After a strong performance on Saturday, Askew -- who has early offers from Louisville , USC , Oregon , San Diego State and St. John's -- once again proved to be the camp's top dog burying six three pointers during the final game. He's a scoring point guard with a strong handle, ability to shoot and strength to get to the rim.

Camp All-Star games aren't ever known for defense, and it's not often that they are known for jump shooting displays. Half of that held true in the top 30 Cream of the Crop game at Pangos as there was little defense going down. However, the likes of Devin Askew , Richard Isaacs Jr. , Isael Silva and T.J. Wainwright put on an impressive jump shooting display to finish out camp.

A camp featuring sophomores and freshman isn't going to be one that features a lot of well known players. Camps like these provide somebody like myself a nice early look at players we will be tracking down the road. With that in mind, I wanted to offer a few notes on some other players that caught my eye throughout the weekend or on Sunday that didn't get mentioned in Saturday's coverage.



.... During the summer my co-worker Corey Evans saw sophomore shooting guard John Christofolis and saw a potential high major wing player and after my first look I agree. Christofilis has good size, a great looking jumper and he's a good athlete with some toughness. He's got an early Washington offer and I don't think it will be his last Pac 12 level offer.



.... I liked the ball skills and long term potential of slender wing Chris Howell. A 6-foot-6'ish sophomore from San Marcos (Calif.) High, Howell is a good passer who can put the ball on the floor and he is slick in transition.



.... There weren't a ton of big men in camp but one who did impress Henri Adrissa. A 6-foot-9 center from the class of 2022, Adrissa was aggressive on the glass, played physically and tried to dunk everything he could. It's hard not to pay attention to a freshman big playing with that style.



.... One of the more athletic wing players in attendance was 6-foot-5 small forward Anthony Swift. The 2021 prospect from Las Vegas could always be found running the floor looking to finish with dunks and he showed some ability as a driver and a jump shooter. Maybe the easiest way to get noticed at a camp like Pangos is to play with big energy and he seemed to understand that.



.... One of the better long term guard prospects I saw was freshman shooting guard Joseph Hunter. He'll be a teammate of 2020's No. 1 ranked player Jalen Green this winter so there's not going to be any lack of exposure for him. He's already 6-foot-3, has a good basketball frame, plays with control and was sticking jumpers.



.... The younger brother of UCLA freshman forward Shareef O'Neal and the son of NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal, shooting guard Shaqir O'Neal is making some pretty big strides. A long armed and slim two guard, O'Neal is starting to mature physically and with that he's getting more athletic and becoming more aggressive. I'll be interested to see where he is in another year because he looks to be ready to take a big step forward.



.... 6-foot-7 freshman forward Randy Ovalle played in the top 60 All-Star game but I would have had him in the top 30 game. He looks to have some skill, feel for the game, a nice motor and a nice high school career ahead of him.



.... Another 2022 player who caught my attention all weekend long was freshman combo guard Dylan Andrews. The 6-foot-1 Andrews is a very confident scorer going to the rim or shooting the jumper and he's got some athleticism and long arms. Assuming he grows a few more inches and continues to get stronger, he could be a pretty dangerous scorer down the road.

