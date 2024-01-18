It may have been a little easier for the four-star tackle prospect to integrate himself into practice Wednesday because he has already been able to get a taste of the college environment. Like so many recruits across the country, Finau graduated in December allowing him to get on campus for a few workouts already.

HONOLULU - Washington offensive line signee Paki Finau landed in Hawaii from Seattle late Tuesday night making Wednesday his first day on the field at the Polynesian Bowl.

The 6-foot-5, 253-pound offensive lineman made it to Seattle just in time to take part in the College Football Playoff prep for the Huskies as well. Though he didn’t get an opportunity to take part in practices for the team’s eventual run to the national championship game, Finau was able to witness the experience firsthand giving him motivation for the future.

The new experiences didn’t stop there, however, as Finau quickly learned how fast things can change in college football. Not long after seeing his new team square off with Michigan, Finau had to watch his head coach depart for a new job as Kalen DeBoer was named as the successor to Nick Saban at Alabama.

There was already a lot for Finau to take in as he adjusts to life away from home in Hesperia, Calif., and DeBoer’s departure brought some uncertainty for the freshman.

“Being out at Washington, that’s been cool,” he said. “The first week I got there, I went to the national championship and obviously a week later we had a coach change, staff change. So, it’s been hectic for sure, but everybody over there we’re holding it down and getting through it as a team.”

It is the new reality for college football players and recruits like Finau as the trend of enrolling early continues alongside the annual coaching carousel that takes place each winter.

The Huskies have lost several players through the transfer portal already, but Finau is not planning to be one of them as of now. Though he envisioned playing for offensive line coach Scott Huff and DeBoer when he committed and signed with Washington, Finau has familiarity with the new coaching staff now in Seattle.

Jedd Fisch and new offensive line coach Brennan Carroll prioritized Finau at Arizona, and he made several trips to Tucson over the course of his recruitment. There is already a bond with the new Washington coaches, and it is strong enough that Finau plans to let the process play out with the new staff to begin his career.

“I have a good relationship with coach Brennan Carroll,” Finau said. “Prior to all the coaches I put in my top schools, I had a good relationship with him. I’m just feeling it out right now. Coach BC said he’s fired up about me, and I’m not gonna shut it down. I’m gonna give it a chance and see what I like.

“Obviously, I committed to the school because I wanted to be coached by coach Huff, but things change and change can be good sometimes.”

