There are 25 elite California players on the roster, which include 8 of Samoan ancestry, 2 of Tongan ancestry and 1 of Hawaiian ancestry.

This year’s game will be held in Hawaii on January 19 and will be broadcast on the NFL Network.

The Polynesian Bowl is an annual all-star game featuring 100 of the nation’s top senior high school football players.

Here’s some relevant and interesting background written by our Rivals staff writer Scott Reed:

Ohana Kuleana – Family and privilege

High school football has always been more than just a sport; it's a cultural phenomenon that brings communities together. The Polynesian Bowl stands out as a unique event that not only celebrates the athleticism of young talents but also pays homage to the rich Polynesian culture.

In this article, we explore the importance of the Polynesian Bowl to high school football, emphasizing the cultural significance, the value of football, and the deep connection to family within Polynesian communities.

Polynesia, with its diverse islands and cultures, has a rich heritage that extends beyond geographical boundaries. The Polynesian Bowl serves as a platform to showcase and celebrate this cultural wealth.

From traditional dances to the beats of the Pacific drums, the event provides a space where athletes proudly display their Polynesian roots. This cultural celebration not only fosters a sense of pride among the players but also educates a broader audience about the significance of Polynesian traditions.

Football has become an integral part of Polynesian culture, serving as a vehicle for unity and expression. The sport provides young athletes with opportunities to excel, both academically and athletically, while staying connected to their cultural roots.

The Polynesian Bowl becomes a stage where these athletes can showcase their skills, bridging the gap between tradition and modernity.

Family holds a sacred place in Polynesian culture, and this value is deeply embedded in the Polynesian Bowl. Athletes participating in the event often express gratitude for the unwavering support of their families.

The familial bonds extend beyond blood relations to encompass coaches, teammates, and the broader football community. The Polynesian Bowl becomes a celebration not just of individual achievements but of the collective efforts of the extended Polynesian football family.

Polynesians have left an indelible mark on the sport of football, with numerous players achieving greatness at various levels. Legends like Troy Polamalu, Junior Seau, and Marcus Mariota have not only excelled on the field but have also become role models for aspiring Polynesian athletes.

The Polynesian Bowl honors these trailblazers, inspiring the next generation to follow in their footsteps.

To understand the significance of the Polynesian Bowl, it's essential to appreciate the history of Polynesia. From the ancient voyages of exploration to the cultural diversity among the islands, Polynesia's history is a tapestry of resilience and adaptation.

The Polynesian Bowl becomes a modern-day reflection of this history, showcasing the strength and determination of Polynesian communities.

The Polynesian Bowl is not just a football game; it's a celebration of culture, family, and the enduring spirit of Polynesia.

As high school athletes take the field, they carry with them the pride of their heritage, symbolizing the fusion of tradition and modernity.

Through this annual event, the Polynesian Bowl continues to contribute to the legacy of Polynesian athletes and inspire future generations to embrace their roots while reaching for the stars on the football field.