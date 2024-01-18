Polynesian Bowl: Top performers from the third day of practice
HONOLULU — The participants at the Polynesian Bowl are nearing game day, and Wednesday’s practice provided the best opportunity for competition. The two teams have yet to put on pads this week, but there were plenty of opportunities to watch the prospects match up against one another.
Here's a look at the prospects that stood out during the third day of practice.
*****
MORE POLYNESIAN BOWL: Paki Finau has whirlwind arrival at Washington | Day 2 top performers | Day 2 recap | Day 1 recap | Takeaways from the first practice | Prospects talk coaching carousel | Dylan Raiola ready to become a Husker | Jake Merklinger talks Tennessee | Terry Bussey updates recruitment | Tei Nacua ready to make his own name | Recruits react to Jedd Fisch hire at Washington
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals100
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter
*****
The Michigan signee made several impressive plays throughout Wednesday’s practice both as a receiver and as a runner. His ability to use his speed to slice through the defense on the ground and get behind defenders as a pass catcher stood out, and he was consistently making impactful plays for Team Mauka.
*****
The BYU-bound tight end from Laguna Beach, Calif. should feel right at home in Hawaii, and he’s looked comfortable throughout the week during the practice sessions. Wednesday, he stood out most with several catches including an impressive touchdown grab while being pulled to the ground by a defender that brought some applause from his teammates.
*****
The four-star UCLA signee has arguably been the most consistent receiver in Hawaii this week. Gilmer has been able to make several notable catches in each practice, and he had another strong day Wednesday whether he was lining up in the slot or working on the outside. His ability to make plays down the field has been on display all week, and he once again showcased his ability to go vertical.
*****
Team Mauka’s quarterbacks have a wealth of talent to choose from this week, and the Clemson-bound receiver has been one of the top targets for that group. Wesco has a wiry frame but has not been afraid to make plays in traffic. In fact, he’s been among the best at it throughout the first few days of practice.
*****
It has been a bit difficult for defensive players and linemen to make an impression so far, but the Oregon-bound linebacker from Long Beach, Calif. managed to stand out on the third day of practice. Williams has bulked up over the last year and now looks the part of a college inside linebacker, but he has not lost the athleticism that brought so many schools into the mix during his recruitment. He even spent some time working with the defensive backs during one drill Wednesday.
*****
Slowing down the Team Mauka receivers is no small task, and the defensive back group has been a bit short handed this week as well. Still, the future Texas cornerback has made it a point to do his best to lock up the talented receiver group for his team. Wilson will make the move from Scottsdale, Arizl. to Austin, and he should find himself on the field in due time. He hasn’t let catches hurt his confidence this week, and he has been physical when matching up with receivers as well.
The Purdue-bound defensive back has been a playmaker in nearly every practice session this week. Beasley again was disruptive in pass coverage during Wednesday’s practice coming up with a nice pass breakup that he almost turned into an interception during the team portion, and he has been one of the most consistent performers in the secondary through the three days of practice
*****
The offensive and defensive lines started to ramp up the intensity on day three, and the Oklahoma-bound defensive lineman backed up his top-10 ranking when given his opportunities. He showed a knack for getting into the backfield during some of the 5-on-5 work Wednesday and was dominant in almost every facet.
*****
The recent BYU commit from Bountiful, Utah has had a busy month after announcing his decision at the All-American Bowl. He has quietly put together a strong week in Hawaii at the safety position, and that continued Wednesday as he added an interception late in the day during a team period.