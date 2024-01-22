HONOLULU -- The 2024 edition of the Polynesian Bowl turned out to be a competitive game that wasn’t decided until the final minutes. Most of the top performers from throughout the week also found a way to stand out when the lights went on Friday while there were a few new faces that also shined. The game featured several Rivals250 prospects who each backed up their ranking with impressive performances throughout the week in Hawaii. Rivals was in attendance for each of the four practices and Friday’s game provided plenty of insight and opportunity to evaluate the participants. Now, there are some awards to hand out for the standout performers.

TOP STOCK RISER

While many of the five-star prospects in attendance this week ultimately stole the show, there were a couple four-star recruits who made their presence felt once Friday arrived. One player who continued to make a statement throughout the week was San Diego State defensive back signee Jason Mitchell. The 6-foot-4 athlete is the highest-rated high school pick up in years for the Aztecs and is the crown jewel in their 2024 class. He missed some time during the season because of transfer rules but shined throughout the week at cornerback. Mitchell capped his time in Hawaii with two big pass breakups late in the Polynesian Bowl that helped seal the victory for Team Makai.

Content Loading

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3Qgc3VyZSBhIHBsYXllciBoZWxwZWQgaGltc2VsZiBtb3JlIEZy aWRheSBhdCB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wb2x5 bmVzaWFib3dsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBwb2x5bmVzaWFib3ds PC9hPiB0aGFuIFNEU1UgREIgc2lnbmVlIEphc29uIE1pdGNoZWxsIElJLiBI ZSB3YXMgZ3JlYXQgaW4gdGhlIHNlY29uZGFyeSBhZ2FpbnN0IHNvbWUgdGFs ZW50ZWQgcmVjZWl2ZXJzIGFuZCByZWFsbHkgcHV0IHRvZ2V0aGVyIGEgc3Ry b25nIHdlZWsgb3ZlcmFsbCBpbiBIYXdhaWkuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vU0RTVVJpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A U0RTVVJpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzFHYWJoRlox bUUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8xR2FiaEZaMW1FPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IE1hdHQgTW9yZW5vIChATWF0dFJNb3Jlbm8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWF0dFJNb3Jlbm8vc3RhdHVzLzE3NDg3NzY4NDc4Njgx MzM4NzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyMCwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

*****

TOP STOCK RISER II

The defensive linemen in attendance had limited opportunities to showcase their skills throughout the four practices as the teams never went completely live and only had on shoulder pads for one day. By Friday, those players were eager to put on a show, and the defensive linemen certainly put on a show once game time rolled around. Among the top standouts up front was Miami signee Booker Pickett, who is currently ranked No. 194 in the Rivals250. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect flashed as a playmaker at moments during the week, but he hit a new level during Friday’s action. Pickett was disruptive at the line of scrimmage and was responsible for creating some of the biggest plays in the backfield for Team Makai, including a tackle for loss that resulted in a defensive touchdown and helped spark a comeback victory. He also intercepted Isaac Wilson on an athletic play early in the game Friday.

*****

JAYDEN ON THE SPOT

Oklahoma’s coaching staff certainly had something to feel good about after watching the Polynesian Bowl, especially defensive tackles coach Todd Bates. Future Sooners defensive lineman Jayden Jackson was Johnny-on-the-spot for Team Makai during its comeback win. The four-star recruit from IMG Academy by way of Indiana was in the right place at the right time throughout the game and ended up with two fumble recoveries, one of which was for a touchdown. Jackson also combined on a pair of sacks in the game. He had some bright moments throughout the week, but he saved his best showing for Friday when he delivered in a big way.

*****

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

From start to finish, the top-ranked defensive tackle in the 2024 class backed up his case as one of the top players in the country. The opportunities for contact were limited for the linemen throughout the week, but David Stone continued to find a way to stand out. He worked at multiple positions along the defensive front and went toe to toe with any offensive lineman he worked against. Friday, he remained disruptive along the line of scrimmage and helped Team Makai in its comeback win.

Content Loading

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Mb29raW5nIGJhY2sgb24gZm9vdGFnZSBmcm9tIEZyaWRheSYjMzk7 cyBQb2x5bmVzaWFuIEJvd2wsIE9rbGFob21hJiMzOTtzIHN0YWZmIGhhcyB0 byBiZSBwcmV0dHkgZXhjaXRlZCBhYm91dCB0aGUgREwgdGFuZGVtIG9mIERh dmlkIFN0b25lIGFuZCBKYXlkZW4gSmFja3Nvbi48YnI+PGJyPkJvdGggc2hp bmVkIHRocm91Z2hvdXQgdGhlIHdlZWsgaW4gSGF3YWlpIGFuZCBpbXBhY3Rl ZCB0aGUgZ2FtZSBpbiBhIGJpZyB3YXksIGluY2x1ZGluZyBvbiB0aGlzIHNh Y2suIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT1VJbnNpZGVyP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPVUluc2lkZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9sbUhod2pvVHRHIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbG1IaHdq b1R0RzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXR0IE1vcmVubyAoQE1hdHRSTW9yZW5v KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hdHRSTW9yZW5vL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzQ5MTMzMjk2NDMxNDU2NzM1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkphbnVhcnkgMjEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

*****

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Another five-star recruit headed to the SEC shined on the offensive side of the ball. Tennessee-bound wide receiver Mike Matthews was consistently the top playmaker at the receiver position from start to finish. He had several highlight catches throughout the week, and he had one of the top plays of the game Friday as he took a pass from Dylan Raiola 40 yards for a Team Makai touchdown. His athleticism was on full display throughout the week as he made some of the most acrobatic catches among a deep and talented receiver group at the event.

Content Loading

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXZlLXN0YXIgVGVubmVzc2VlIFdSIHNpZ25lZSBNaWtlIE1hdHRo ZXdzIHNob3dpbmcgb2ZmIGhpcyB2ZXJ0aWNhbCBvbiB0aGlzIGNhdGNoIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9va1dpaUdkNFBJIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vb2tXaWlHZDRQSTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXR0IE1vcmVubyAoQE1h dHRSTW9yZW5vKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hdHRS TW9yZW5vL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQ4MDg0OTMyMTY4MzY0MzMzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMTgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

*****

DO-IT-ALL

Five-star Texas A&M commit Terry Bussey was all over the field for Team Mauka. He mostly worked at receiver throughout the week, and he looked like one of the top players at that position. However, he stepped in for all three phases when Friday arrived as he lined up at defensive back and returned punts as well. His brightest moment came on an interception that he then returned inside the 10-yard line after an impressive runback. Bussey remains committed to the Aggies but has a visit scheduled for Georgia while LSU and Texas also remain in the picture as well.

Content Loading

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UZXhhcyBBJmFtcDtNIGF0aGxldGUgY29tbWl0IFRlcnJ5IEJ1c3Nl eSB3aXRoIHRoZSBJTlQgYW5kIGJpZyByZXR1cm4uIFRoZSBmaXZlLXN0YXIg aXMgcGxheWluZyBib3RoIHdheXMgdGhpcyB3ZWVrIGF0IHRoZSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BvbHluZXNpYWJvd2w/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHBvbHluZXNpYWJvd2w8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby83MEJmMVQ4cXhLIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNzBCZjFUOHF4 SzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXR0IE1vcmVubyAoQE1hdHRSTW9yZW5vKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hdHRSTW9yZW5vL3N0YXR1 cy8xNzQ4NTQ0MDY3MjQ2NzAyNzA3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkph bnVhcnkgMjAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

*****

READY-MADE

Offensive linemen can often get overlooked, but it was hard to miss Texas signee Brandon Baker and Tennessee-bound tackle Bennett Warren throughout the week. Their sheer size was part of the reason as they were two of the most physically gifted linemen for their teams, but they also had a difficult task keeping a talented defensive line group in check. Both players don’t sacrifice athleticism at their size, and they each found ways to stand out both in practices and in Friday’s game. If called on early at the next level, both Baker and Warren should have no issue stepping in as they look the part of college linemen already.

*****

THE CLOSER

Cornerback Marcelles Williams has already been on campus at USC preparing for his first spring with the Trojans after graduating early. He was able to close out his high school career on a high note, and it speaks to his talent level that he did it with limited time on the field this week in Hawaii. Williams didn’t arrive at the Polynesian Bowl until Wednesday night, so he was only able to participate in one practice before playing Friday. Still, he stepped right in and was able to make an impact for Team Makai. Much like he arrived later in the week, Williams’ biggest impact came down the stretch as he helped seal the victory for his team with key plays including a pass breakup against Clemson-bound receiver Bryant Wesco.

*****

QB1

Dylan Raiola made his return to Hawaii with plenty of pressure to perform at a high level. The Nebraska signee is the No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 class, and there were certainly expectations for him to perform at a high level throughout the week. He shined every day during his time at the Polynesian Bowl and finished the week as our top quarterback at the event. Friday proved to be a struggle for all the quarterbacks, including Raiola at times, but he still found ways to make standout plays including a big connection down the field to his future teammate tight end Carter Nelson and the dart to Matthews on the 40-yard touchdown play. Raiola looked the part of the top-ranked signal caller throughout the week and was a cut above the rest of the group over the five days.

Content Loading

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZWJyYXNrYSBjb25uZWN0aW9uIHdpdGggRHlsYW4gUmFpb2xhIGZp bmRpbmcgVEUgQ2FydGVyIE5lbHNvbiBkb3duIHRoZSBmaWVsZCBpbiB0aGUg Zmlyc3QgcXVhcnRlciBhdCB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9wb2

*****

BRINGING THE BOOM

The linebackers looked like they were champing at the bit for any kind of contact throughout the week. Tennessee-bound Edwin Spillman got a little too overzealous when the players put on pads for the first time Thursday laying a hit on a running back. So it was no surprise to then see the linebackers among the most aggressive players once Friday rolled around. Oregon signee Dylan Williams was the member of the group who found a way to shine above the rest, however. The No. 4-ranked inside linebacker controlled the middle of the field for Team Makai, and it didn’t take long for him to make an impact in Friday’s game with a big early tackle plus an athletic interception working against Utah quarterback signee Isaac Wilson.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PcmVnb24gTEIgc2lnbmVlIER5bGFuIFdpbGxpYW1zIHdpdGggYSBi aWcgaGl0IHRvIHN0b3AgTWljaGlnYW4gUkIgc2lnbmVlIE1pY2FoIEth4oCZ YXBhbmEgaGVyZSBhdCB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9wb2x5bmVzaWFib3dsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBwb2x5bmVz aWFib3dsPC9hPi4gRmVsbG93IGZ1dHVyZSBEdWNrcyBMQiBCcmF5ZGVuIFBs YXR0IGluIG9uIHRoZSBzdG9wIGFzIHdlbGwuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby92UlYwdU9xQXIyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdlJWMHVPcUFyMjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXR0IE1vcmVubyAoQE1hdHRSTW9yZW5vKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hdHRSTW9yZW5vL3N0YXR1cy8x NzQ4NTQ3ODg1ODU4NTMzNjk1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVh cnkgMjAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

*****

HOMETOWN STANDOUT

Michigan-bound running back Micah Ka’apana finished his high school career at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, but he’s a native of Waianae on Oahu. So, he had a chance to finish out his high school career where the journey all started. Friday, the three-star prospect had some miscues but it shouldn’t diminish what was a strong week. Ka’apana has plenty of speed and displayed plenty of explosiveness throughout the four days of practice. He also showed plenty of potential catching passes out of the backfield.