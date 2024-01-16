HONOLULU -- The first practice of Polynesian Bowl week was largely low intensity as coaches installed the basic components of the respective offenses and defenses. But Polynesian Bowl -- the final of the three national all-star football games for high school seniors -- always keeps it interesting with daily contests and challenges. On Monday, it was a longest throw competition for the six participating quarterbacks. Each quarterback got two throws with the longest counting toward an overall team score. Not surprisingly, five-star Nebraska signee Dylan Raiola had the longest throw at 72 yards (his other attempt went 70) while leading his Team Makai to the overall win. The other QBs on Raiola's team are Hawaii-bound Micah Alejada (63 yards) and Utah Tech signee Ty McCutcheon (65 yards) The QBs on the other side for Team Mauka were four-star Utah signee Isaac Wilson (63 yards), four-star Tennessee signee Jake Merklinger (69 yards) and three-star Oklahoma State signee Maealiuaki Smith (62 yards). "I think I've got a couple more yards in me, but I mean, we're just out here having fun in Hawaii," Raiola said.

Advertisement

JORDAN WASHINGTON REACTS TO ARIZONA'S COACHING CHANGE

Like some of his Polynesian Bowl teammates, it has already been a whirlwind couple days for three-star running back Jordan Washington. The Arizona signee landed in Honolulu to the news that the coach he thought he would be playing for in Tucson, Jedd Fisch, was moving on to take over the Washington Huskies. Fisch is expected to bring the entire Arizona offensive staff with him to Seattle, including the 2024 prospect’s lead recruiter Scottie Graham. Washington remains committed (and signed) to Arizona, but he will weigh out his options as the staff moves all become official. The way the last few days have played out have prompted Washington to rethink the entire process and wonder if he should have just waited on signing a National Letter of Intent with the Wildcats back in December. The early signing period has become the time when most recruits ink with future programs, but it has become challenging for those players considering how much coaching movement has continued to take place since Dec. 22. Washington feels like he might have been better served to hold off on signing at Arizona looking back on it now. “We don’t know anything that’s gonna happen until we get to this time,” Washington said Monday. “I think in my opinion, if I had to restart or do it over, I would sign in February. This is something that catches you off guard. So, in my opinion, if I had to do it again I would sign in February ... because this is crazy. “The last 24 hours, the last two or three days, coaches are transferring from schools to other schools and it’s causing a fuss. Players who want to sign early, you should probably wait until February so you can pay real attention to what’s gonna happen to your career.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtJdCYjMzk7cyByZWFsbHkgc2hvY2tpbmcuIC4uLiBOZXZl ciBleHBlY3RlZCB0aGlzLiZxdW90Ozxicj48YnI+Sm9yZGFuIFdhc2hpbmd0 b24gZ3JhZHVhdGVkIGVhcmx5IGFuZCBzaWduZWQgd2l0aCBBcml6b25hIGlu IERlY2VtYmVyLCBidXQgdGhlbiB0aGluZ3MgdG9vayBhIHF1aWNrIHR1cm4g U3VuZGF5IHdoZW4gSmVkZCBGaXNjaCBtYWRlIHRoZSBtb3ZlIHRvIFVXLiBO b3csIHRoZSAyMDI0IFJCIGlzIGZpZ3VyaW5nIG91dCBoaXMgbmV4dCBzdGVw cy48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUWFEcWZWbXkzNSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1FhRHFmVm15MzU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWF0dCBNb3Jlbm8gKEBN YXR0Uk1vcmVubykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXR0 Uk1vcmVuby9zdGF0dXMvMTc0NzExMDY1NDg2MjA2MTYyMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDE2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

*****

PROSPECTS THAT STOOD OUT

OL Brandon Baker: Travel delays have meant the full Team Makai offensive line isn’t together yet in Honolulu, but Baker has already established himself as a standout member of the group. The Texas signee from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California is one of the top prospects participating in the event this week, and he is already a cut above the rest of the offensive line group from his stature to skill set. WR Mike Matthews: The Vols are well represented this week in Hawaii, and Matthews already looks like he will be a favorite target for Raiola and the rest of the quarterbacks on Team Makai. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Georgia native was active throughout the first day of practice and had quite the battle going against four-star San Diego State cornerback signee Jason Mitchell. WR Kwazi Gilmer: Gilmer is the lone representative for UCLA this week in Honolulu, but he is already making his presence felt for Team Mauka. The four-star prospect from Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon is ranked No. 125 in the Rivals250, and made some of the more acrobatic catches on the first day of practice at the Polynesian Bowl. Gilmer has some versatility to his game at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, and he has a chance to be used all over the field this week.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VQ0xBIFdSIGVhcmx5IGVucm9sbGVlIEt3YXppIEdpbG1lciBtYWRl IG9uZSBvZiB0aGUgY2F0Y2hlcyBvZiB0aGUgZGF5IGR1cmluZyB0aGUgZmly c3QgcHJhY3RpY2Ugb2YgUG9seW5lc2lhbiBCb3dsIHdlZWsuIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XWnNZT044bURjIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vV1pz WU9OOG1EYzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcnVpbiBCbGl0eiAoUml2YWxzKSAo QFVDTEFSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUNM QVJpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTc0NzExNDEzODQ3NDg0MDQzNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDE2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK