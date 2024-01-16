Polynesian Bowls: Takeaway from the first day of practice
HONOLULU -- The first practice of Polynesian Bowl week was largely low intensity as coaches installed the basic components of the respective offenses and defenses.
But Polynesian Bowl -- the final of the three national all-star football games for high school seniors -- always keeps it interesting with daily contests and challenges. On Monday, it was a longest throw competition for the six participating quarterbacks.
Each quarterback got two throws with the longest counting toward an overall team score.
Not surprisingly, five-star Nebraska signee Dylan Raiola had the longest throw at 72 yards (his other attempt went 70) while leading his Team Makai to the overall win.
The other QBs on Raiola's team are Hawaii-bound Micah Alejada (63 yards) and Utah Tech signee Ty McCutcheon (65 yards)
The QBs on the other side for Team Mauka were four-star Utah signee Isaac Wilson (63 yards), four-star Tennessee signee Jake Merklinger (69 yards) and three-star Oklahoma State signee Maealiuaki Smith (62 yards).
"I think I've got a couple more yards in me, but I mean, we're just out here having fun in Hawaii," Raiola said.
*****
*****
JORDAN WASHINGTON REACTS TO ARIZONA'S COACHING CHANGE
Like some of his Polynesian Bowl teammates, it has already been a whirlwind couple days for three-star running back Jordan Washington. The Arizona signee landed in Honolulu to the news that the coach he thought he would be playing for in Tucson, Jedd Fisch, was moving on to take over the Washington Huskies.
Fisch is expected to bring the entire Arizona offensive staff with him to Seattle, including the 2024 prospect’s lead recruiter Scottie Graham. Washington remains committed (and signed) to Arizona, but he will weigh out his options as the staff moves all become official.
The way the last few days have played out have prompted Washington to rethink the entire process and wonder if he should have just waited on signing a National Letter of Intent with the Wildcats back in December.
The early signing period has become the time when most recruits ink with future programs, but it has become challenging for those players considering how much coaching movement has continued to take place since Dec. 22.
Washington feels like he might have been better served to hold off on signing at Arizona looking back on it now.
“We don’t know anything that’s gonna happen until we get to this time,” Washington said Monday. “I think in my opinion, if I had to restart or do it over, I would sign in February. This is something that catches you off guard. So, in my opinion, if I had to do it again I would sign in February ... because this is crazy.
“The last 24 hours, the last two or three days, coaches are transferring from schools to other schools and it’s causing a fuss. Players who want to sign early, you should probably wait until February so you can pay real attention to what’s gonna happen to your career.”
*****
PROSPECTS THAT STOOD OUT
OL Brandon Baker: Travel delays have meant the full Team Makai offensive line isn’t together yet in Honolulu, but Baker has already established himself as a standout member of the group. The Texas signee from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California is one of the top prospects participating in the event this week, and he is already a cut above the rest of the offensive line group from his stature to skill set.
WR Mike Matthews: The Vols are well represented this week in Hawaii, and Matthews already looks like he will be a favorite target for Raiola and the rest of the quarterbacks on Team Makai. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Georgia native was active throughout the first day of practice and had quite the battle going against four-star San Diego State cornerback signee Jason Mitchell.
WR Kwazi Gilmer: Gilmer is the lone representative for UCLA this week in Honolulu, but he is already making his presence felt for Team Mauka. The four-star prospect from Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon is ranked No. 125 in the Rivals250, and made some of the more acrobatic catches on the first day of practice at the Polynesian Bowl. Gilmer has some versatility to his game at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, and he has a chance to be used all over the field this week.
OL Bennett Warren: The linemen didn't do much at full speed Monday, so there wasn't a lot to evaluate necessarily, but there is always the eye test. And Warren, the Rivals250 Tennessee signee just looks the part. He towered over the rest of the linemen on Team Mauka -- a group that includes prospects going to USC, Auburn, Texas A&M and Nebraska. It will be intriguing to see how the 6-foot-8, 325-pound Warren fares against some of the highly-rated defensive linemen out here this week.