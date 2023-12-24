National Signing Day is behind us and the transfer portal continues to churn but there’s still plenty of news on both fronts. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has the latest in this Recruiting Rumor Mill:



Advertisement

Even though position coach Matt Miller will be retained at Boise State and that was an important consideration for Bair when he committed to the Broncos, the word is he has “moved on” and will consider Michigan and Oregon only moving forward. A decision is not expected until much after the holidays and the Wolverines have the edge.



*****

After backing off his pledge to Georgia in recent days that lasted nearly a year, the high four-star offensive lineman from Prichard (Ala.) Vigor is back on the market and a host of programs are pursuing. Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Alabama and Michigan are already reaching out and watch for the Tigers to possibly have an edge now.

*****

The productive Holy Cross linebacker who had 123 tackles, six sacks and three forced fumbles has committed to James Madison and it could be a huge addition for the Dukes since Duke, Michigan, Vanderbilt and others were involved as well.



*****

The former Oregon running back has entered the transfer portal and quickly took a visit to Mississippi State before the dead period. The former four-star running back from Picayune, Miss., has a visit scheduled to Nebraska and then Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Houston, Ohio State, Washington, Tennessee and others have reached out.



*****

The former Oklahoma State receiver is looking at two visits after the dead period that could clear up his recruitment as Minnesota and Baylor have been reaching out the most and Green will see both programs soon. He had 13 catches for 102 yards this season.

*****

The high three-star quarterback out of Oxford, Miss., picked Utah out of high school but after one season entered the transfer portal and has now committed to Samford. Utah State, Arkansas State and Virginia Tech have reached out since Howard got in the portal.



*****

The feeling is that Alabama and Michigan - the two other programs involved in his high school recruitment - are very involved with the former five-star cornerback from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei but the word is that Georgia will not be even though Jackson has an excellent relationship with new position coach Donte Williams from his time at USC. This could be a two-team race or others could get involved.



*****

A Washington commit since late June, the four-star defensive end from Painesville (Ohio) Riverside decided not to sign on Wednesday since he’s still waiting to see who the Huskies hire as his position coach. Kirks is remaining “patient” with the Huskies but he could visit other programs while Washington also remains high on the list.

*****

Ole Miss and Oregon are the two front-runners for the five-star defensive tackle who left Texas A&M but the word is that the Rebels could have the edge here. In his high school recruitment, Nolen was really only looking at Southeast schools and now with coach Pete Golding in Oxford and a huge opportunity in a great transfer class, Ole Miss should be the team to watch.



*****

After it didn’t work out at USC, the former high three-star from Northern California has heard from a decent list of schools so far with BYU, Oregon State, Utah State, Arizona State and Sacramento State being the most involved. Sekona does not seem to be in a major rush so more schools could get in the mix.



*****