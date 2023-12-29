The transfer portal continues to churn with new players coming in all the time and many of those in the portal finding new homes. Here’s the latest Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is hearing when it comes to portal rumors:



The former Idaho linebacker who had 75 tackles this season has seen his recruitment blow up since he got in the portal but there are a few programs that have really caught his eye the most. The former Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic standout has UCF, Michigan State, Nebraska and Washington leading the way now.

*****

Cal has seen some significant defensive departures during this portal window and while Antzoulatos wasn’t as productive as some he’s still a loss on that side of the ball. It looks like the former three-star linebacker from West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade will try his hand outside Power Five football as UC Davis, Utah Tech, Kent State and Incarnate Word have been the most involved.

*****

Kentucky will definitely be one program to watch for the former South Charleston, W. Va., offensive tackle who transferred out of Jacksonville State with Pitt and West Virginia as the others to watch closely. But Bausey said Cal, Texas A&M, UCF, Arizona State, South Carolina and Mississippi State are also in the mix and he’s trying to figure out his whole visit schedule in early January.

*****

“Lots of interest” is coming in for the former South Carolina linebacker who was a high three-star linebacker out of Madison (Miss.) Madison Ridgeland Academy including the local programs. Mississippi State and Ole Miss have been reaching out the most along with others but the in-state teams are telling Blanton they like his SEC starting experience.

*****

After a flip from Ole Miss to Mississippi State, Clayton came to Starkville to play on the defensive line and was a mid-level four-star but moved to tight end and didn’t see much time for the Bulldogs. Now in the portal, the former Tupelo, Miss., standout is hearing the most from South Alabama and Marshall so far.

*****

Confirming earlier reports, Scourton will visit Florida State and Louisville in that early January window and then there is also a heavy emphasis on SEC teams and Colorado has also reached out to the former Purdue linebacker. The Seminoles and the Cardinals should be watched closest though for the former four-star from Bryan, Texas who had 10 sacks this season and used to go by Nic Caraway.

*****

Curtis spent one season at USC before hitting the transfer portal and his now trying to learn everyone’s linebacker rooms, schemes and staffs before making his next decision. The former high four-star from Many, La., has been in contact with Wisconsin, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Kansas State, Arizona and “many more.” His decision last time came down to the Trojans, Buckeyes and Badgers.

*****

After spending one season at Oregon, the former four-star running back from Picayune, Miss., is in the portal and there is a long list of programs involved. Right before the dead period, Dowdell visited Mississippi State so the Bulldogs should be watched but Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Georgia, Houston, Nebraska, Ohio State, Washington, Tennessee, Missouri, Cincinnati, Baylor and Indiana have all reached out. He will visit Nebraska in early January and could also take a Texas A&M visit then as well.

*****

The Phenix City (Ala.) Central high four-star cornerback picked Georgia over Florida and others coming out of high school but spent just one season in Athens before hitting the portal. Right after he entered, Harris visited Auburn and it’s believed the Tigers look best to land him now. Auburn is less than an hour from home and Phenix City Central five-star receiver Cam Coleman is in this Auburn recruiting class as well.

*****

After one season at Washington, the former four-star receiver from Northern California is already in the portal with four programs getting the most involved so far. Lyons has Arizona, Utah, Baylor and Cal in the mix and he has a visit scheduled to see the Utes already. He’s also looking to visit Arizona before making any decisions.

*****

The former Holy Cross offensive lineman is getting a lot of attention in the portal as Newman has already visited Vanderbilt and a slew of trips will be coming up. Newman plans to visit Michigan State, Purdue, Illinois and James Madison before making a final choice.

*****