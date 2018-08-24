CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. With the college football season nearly upon us, it’s time for another installment of the Farrell 50, the top 50 college football players in the country. However, as usual here at Rivals.com, we take a quick look at how each ranked out of high school and if they are exceeding or simply living up to expectations. Today, we continue with Nos. 31-35.

MORE FARRELL 50: Nos. 36-40 | 41 - 45 | 46-50

The skinny: After taking multiple visits to Clemson, Hyatt committed to the Tigers during the spring after his junior season. Ohio State and Georgia were two of the schools making a hard push for him. Hyatt surprised some by becoming an immediate starter at tackle at Clemson during the Tigers' run to the national championship game during the 2016 season. He has had some ups and downs during his time at Death Valley, but overall he has the potential to be one of the elite offensive linemen in the country. Farrell’s take: Hyatt was a longtime five-star, but was downgraded at the end of the process because of concerns regarding his ability to fill out his frame and add strength in his lower body. Oops, I’ll take the blame for that one. His technique and footwork have helped him overcome a frame that is still filling out. Hyatt seemed to get stronger game by game each of his first two years so it will be exciting to see how good he can be in his third year in college.

*****

The skinny: Browning committed to Washington over Alabama, Oklahoma State, Utah, Boise State, Colorado and California in late March after taking several visits during the winter and spring. Over the last three seasons, Browning has been one of the more consistent quarterbacks in the country. Returning for his final season with the Huskies, there is no reason to believe that he can’t continue to improve while leading Washington to another big run in the Pac-12. Farrell’s take: Browning was a four-star in the Rivals100 with great poise in the pocket, the ability to slide or step up exactly when needed and an amazing knack for making red zone throws. He was mature beyond his years and broke the national record for touchdowns in a career, which included 91 as a senior. That’s not a misprint. Tell me again how USC and UCLA passed on him? OK, UCLA landed Josh Rosen, so I get that. But Ricky Town? USC? Really? This kid is special, but I’m being cautious with his rating as he struggled a bit last year.

*****

The skinny: A Hawaii native, Milton initially committed to the Warriors, but when Scott Frost became the coach at UCF everything began to change. Frost was aware of Milton from his days at Oregon, so after he offered Milton and got the quarterback on campus for an official visit in the January, the flip to the Golden Knights happened. Milton led UCF to a memorable undefeated season in 2017, finishing with 4,037 yards and 37 touchdowns through the air, plus 613 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. It will be interesting to see how this season goes for him with Frost now at Nebraska. Farrell’s take: Milton was a low three-star coming out of high school, mainly due to his lack of size and an average arm. However, his instincts, leadership and mental makeup couldn’t be evaluated, and he’s been awesome in college. How will he do under a new head coach? Time will tell, but doubting him is not a great idea. FOR MORE UCF SPORTS NEWS, GO TO UCFSPORTS.COM

*****

The skinny: While he never took an official visit to Arizona State, the pull of playing for the local Sun Devils was too much for Texas A&M, Washington, USC and Oregon to overcome. Harry had a huge 2017 season, finishing with 82 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. With his 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame, he continues to improve his game and is a matchup nightmare for cornerbacks in the Pac-12. Farrell’s take: The first time I saw Harry at one of our Rivals Camp Series events in Vegas, I knew he was a five-star. He was big, strong and very fluid, and he had an extra gear rare for a 200-pound high school receiver, which allowed him to gain great separation. The No. 1 wideout in the 2016 class, he has adjusted to college very early and one can only imagine the numbers he would have at Arizona State with an above-average quarterback.

*****