The CIF Regional Championships in the southern part of the state of California are upon us. 13 games will be held on Friday and Saturday. Here is a preview of some of the top games on the slate headlined by the Division 1AA Clash between Narbonne and Cathedral Catholic.



Friday



DIVISION 1–AA: Narbonne Gauchos at Cathedral Catholic Dons



The Open Division champions from the Los Angeles City Section and the San Diego Section face off, as Narbonne (10-3) heads to San Diego to face off against Cathedral Catholic (11-1).



The Gauchos rolled to a 55-6 City title over Garfield last week. They look to have righted the ship since they got off to a 1-3 start with nine straight wins, headlined by a pair of wins over Serra and Division 2-A South representative Lawndale. They had a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns by Ja'Maree Boone and San Diego State commit Brionne Penny in the rout.



Cathedral Catholic has won 11 straight games since opening their season with a loss. Among those wins is a 28-17 win over Torrey Pines last week in the sectional title game. Shawn Poma leads the Dons’ offense with 1,413 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, including 173 yards and 3 scores in last week’s win.



The Pick: Narbonne







DIVISION 2–AA: St. Augustine Saints vs. Grace Brethren Lancers at Cal Lutheran University

The San Diego Section Division 1 Champion St. Augustine (10-3) travels to Thousand Oaks to play Southern Section Division 4 Champion Grace Brethren (12-2).



The Saints have won five straight games since a pair of league losses in October. The wins include last week’s 21-20 overtime win over Helix. Sophomore Byron Cardwell rushed for a pair of scores last week. The team’s leading tackler for the season is JT Penick who led the team last week with 19 tackles.



Grace Brethren has won nine straight games including last week’s 26-14 win over top seceded Corona Del Mar, who was in the top 10 in Southern California in our Californiapreps.com rankings. Joshua Henderson had 100 yards and Michael Zele, Lontrelle Diggs, and USC commit Stanley Taufoou each had a rushing scores in the win last week.



The Pick: St. Augustine







DIVISION 2–A: Lawndale Cardinals vs. South Hills Huskies at Covina District Stadium

The CIF Southern Section Division 5 and 6 Champions face off in Covina, as Lawndale (12-2) plays South Hills (14-0). The Cardinals have won nine straight games since losses to Calabasas and Narbonne in non league games. They beat top seeded Palos Verdes 34-20 last week. USC commit Jordan Wilmore had 244 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns last week in the win.



South Hills beat third seeded Oxnard 23-14 last week to advance to the regional final. The quarterback and running back duo of Khalil Ali and Juaquin Elliott each had strong performances on Friday, Ali with 162 passing yards and a score and Elliot with 178 rushing yards and a touchdown.



The Pick: Lawndale







Saturday

DIVISION 1–A: Sierra Canyon at Upland



A pair of CIF Southern Section Champions face off, as Division 3 Champion Sierra Canyon (11-3) travels to the Inland Empire to face Division 2 Champion Upland (12-2).



Sierra Canyon has won six straight games, including last week’s 34-30 win over top seeded Cajon, who was in the top 10 in Southern California in our Californiapreps.com rankings. Senior running back EJ Gable led the way last week as he has all season with 230 yards and 3 scores. Sophomore quarterback Chayden Peery ran for a score and threw for one last week. The team’s second leading tackler is sophomore Josh Bryan who led the way on Friday with a team high 12 tackles and 2 sacks in the win.



Upland has now won four straight games, including last week’s 24-13 win over top seeded Rancho Verde. Sophomore Julian Dedman stole the show last week with 169 rushing yards and senior Cameron Walker kicked 3 field goals in the win. Juniors Kyle Floyd and Justin Flowe each had 15 tackles on defense, with the 5-star linebacker Flowe adding a sack.



The Pick: Upland





