Previewing the 2025 Metro Classic: Teams, players, and schedules

This article will only highlight the lone California participant, Southern California Academy. Click here for the complete article that extensively covers all participanting teams. Lots of national talent will be there.

For the second consecutive year, the Metro Classic Basketball Showcase will be coming to Franklin High School in Somerset, New Jersey. The weekend showcase from February 6th through 8th welcomes high school talent from across New Jersey, as well as nationwide.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ACADEMY

Likely the farthest travelers, Southern California Academy travels across the country to participate in the Metro Classic.

SoCal brings plenty of talent to the table, including two 2025 prospects that will continue their collegiate careers together.

Kelvin Odih and Trent MacLean are headed to Morgantown to play for Darian DeVries and West Virginia.

MacLean has "the rare combination of size and the ability to shoot the basketball with deep range that will fit perfectly with our style of play" according to DeVries, while Odih's "competitive spirit, will to win and versatility on both ends of the court are attributes that we highly value."

The duo along with the rest of SoCal Academy will play the first day against Lawrence Woodmere Academy and College Achieve during the second day of the weekend showcase.

Friday, February 7th (Day 2): vs Lawrence Woodmere Academy, 5:45pm (Game 3)

Saturday, February 8th (Day 3): vs College Achieve, 4:00pm (Game 6)

Players to Watch......