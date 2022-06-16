Maliki Crawford got the most out of his Cal official visit last weekend by being the only defensive back among the group of prospects on campus, giving him the full attention of DB coaches Tre Watson and Terrence Brown.

That worked out in the staff's favor as well as Crawford is among the top priorities for the Golden Bears in this class.

"What was different about this experience was that it was definitely more intimate given that I was the only defensive back on the official visit for that weekend, so I definitely got to spend all the time with the coaches," said Crawford, who had previously visited Berkeley for Cal's Junior Day event in the spring. "It wasn't like an official visit to where I have like a recruiting director taking me around -- 100 percent I was with the coaches the whole time, so that was cool."

The three-star prospect from Oxnard, Calif., is versatile enough to play either cornerback or safety in college.