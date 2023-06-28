BELLFLOWER — It is not uncommon for USC head coach Lincoln Riley to retweet tweets from recent visitors on campus. Typically, it happens a day or two after prospects have left.

So, it certainly felt peculiar for Riley to take to Twitter Wednesday morning to retweet a tweet that is over two weeks old from priority linebacker target Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.

The top-35 prospect from St. John Bosco recently wrapped up his string of June official visits that included trips to USC, Ohio State and Notre Dame. He's back to work now with his high school team as he begins looking to finalize a decision sometime in the next few weeks.

For now, he is unsure why the USC head coach decided to hit the retweet button Wednesday seemingly out of the blue.

"I don't know, I mean I have a good relationship with USC's staff," he told TrojanSports after a summer workout at St. John Bosco. "That's all I gotta say. No comment."

While he was mostly mum on the retweet itself, Viliamu-Asa was more than happy with discussing what it meant to see a current Trojans commit like Dakoda Fields chiming in after Riley took to social media.